242 N Waverly Street
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:19 AM

242 N Waverly Street

242 North Waverly Street · No Longer Available
Location

242 North Waverly Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will fall in love with this charming single story situated in a desirable neighborhood within walking/biking distance to Old Town Orange and Chapman University. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has an en-suite master bedroom and the bath has just been beautifully upgraded. Kitchen has gorgeous stone countertops, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Low maintenance back yard with large grass area and plenty of space to make it your own. The detached 2 car garage is spacious and has an extra bonus of a workshop behind the garage. Great entertaining areas inside and out. Home equipped with Solar and property is leased with refrigerator, washer/dryer and utilities included in lease price. The interior of the property will be painted prior to Tenant moving in and new carpet will be installed in the master bedroom the rest of the home has beautiful wood flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 N Waverly Street have any available units?
242 N Waverly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 242 N Waverly Street have?
Some of 242 N Waverly Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 N Waverly Street currently offering any rent specials?
242 N Waverly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 N Waverly Street pet-friendly?
No, 242 N Waverly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 242 N Waverly Street offer parking?
Yes, 242 N Waverly Street offers parking.
Does 242 N Waverly Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 242 N Waverly Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 N Waverly Street have a pool?
No, 242 N Waverly Street does not have a pool.
Does 242 N Waverly Street have accessible units?
No, 242 N Waverly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 242 N Waverly Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 242 N Waverly Street has units with dishwashers.
