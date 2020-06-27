242 N Waverly Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You will fall in love with this charming single story situated in a desirable neighborhood within walking/biking distance to Old Town Orange and Chapman University. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has an en-suite master bedroom and the bath has just been beautifully upgraded. Kitchen has gorgeous stone countertops, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Low maintenance back yard with large grass area and plenty of space to make it your own. The detached 2 car garage is spacious and has an extra bonus of a workshop behind the garage. Great entertaining areas inside and out. Home equipped with Solar and property is leased with refrigerator, washer/dryer and utilities included in lease price. The interior of the property will be painted prior to Tenant moving in and new carpet will be installed in the master bedroom the rest of the home has beautiful wood flooring.