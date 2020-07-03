All apartments in Orange
232 W Tulip Tree Avenue.
Last updated May 31 2020 at 1:11 AM

232 W Tulip Tree Avenue

232 West Tulip Tree Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

232 West Tulip Tree Avenue, Orange, CA 92865
Northeast Anaheim

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Located in Riverbend community stunning 4-bedroom, 3-bath, 2-car, 2,216 square feet of living area, and 2 car attached garage with direct access. The spacious master bedroom offers jetted tub, shower, double sink, and vanity. Floor plan includes formal dining area, family room, fireplace, and kitchen which provides granite counter tops, island, plenty of cabinetry, and stainless-steel appliances. Interior features cathedral ceilings, plenty of natural lighting, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and double-pane windows, and separate laundry room. Enjoy the morning sipping coffee off your front balcony and enjoying the evening barbecuing in the back yard. Community offers pool and heated spa perfect for entreating your guests and family. Riverbend community is centrally located within schools, restaurants, 91, 57, and 55 freeways. Close proximity to Olive Park jogging track, playground, tennis courts, basketball courts, and baseball field. Fantastic Opportunity Turn Key Home in Riverbend!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 232 W Tulip Tree Avenue have any available units?
232 W Tulip Tree Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 W Tulip Tree Avenue have?
Some of 232 W Tulip Tree Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 W Tulip Tree Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
232 W Tulip Tree Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 W Tulip Tree Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 232 W Tulip Tree Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 232 W Tulip Tree Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 232 W Tulip Tree Avenue offers parking.
Does 232 W Tulip Tree Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 W Tulip Tree Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 W Tulip Tree Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 232 W Tulip Tree Avenue has a pool.
Does 232 W Tulip Tree Avenue have accessible units?
No, 232 W Tulip Tree Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 232 W Tulip Tree Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 W Tulip Tree Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

