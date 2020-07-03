232 W Tulip Tree Avenue.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Located in Riverbend community stunning 4-bedroom, 3-bath, 2-car, 2,216 square feet of living area, and 2 car attached garage with direct access. The spacious master bedroom offers jetted tub, shower, double sink, and vanity. Floor plan includes formal dining area, family room, fireplace, and kitchen which provides granite counter tops, island, plenty of cabinetry, and stainless-steel appliances. Interior features cathedral ceilings, plenty of natural lighting, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and double-pane windows, and separate laundry room. Enjoy the morning sipping coffee off your front balcony and enjoying the evening barbecuing in the back yard. Community offers pool and heated spa perfect for entreating your guests and family. Riverbend community is centrally located within schools, restaurants, 91, 57, and 55 freeways. Close proximity to Olive Park jogging track, playground, tennis courts, basketball courts, and baseball field. Fantastic Opportunity Turn Key Home in Riverbend!