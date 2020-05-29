Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c274a1c0fd ----

SHOWING INSTRUCTION, Click on this link and fill out all information to sign up for a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/c274a1c0fd/175-north-grant-place-orange-ca-92868



Please click here to watch a video walkthrough tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=One7k_lMjsE



Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom home in the city of Orange. Kitchen has been remodeled and comes with gorgeous cabinets and countertops. Also included is a range, hood, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Entire home comes with sleek tile floors. Floorplan includes a kitchen, living room, full hall bathroom, two regular bedrooms, and a master bedroom/bathroom. You will also enjoy a comfortable backyard with a concrete patio and a small grassy yard. Also included is a two car automatic garage with laundry hookups inside. You will also enjoy access to the community pool.



AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately

RENT: $2,400

DEPOSIT: One month?s rent upon good credit

TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $4,800 upon good credit

SQ FEET: 1,133

PET POLICY: Pets are accepted under certain conditions (See full pet policy below)

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash service is included



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

1) Go to: http://www.patronpm.com/long-beach-homes-for-rent

2) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

3) Find your desired property and hit ?Apply Now?

4) Complete the Online Application Form

5) Pay the Application Fee



? Property Description Details ?



FLOORING: Tile

GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car automatic garage, limited community parking, street parking.

*KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range

*Fridge: No Fridge Provided

*LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer and dryer hookups in the garage



PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome

YEAR BUILT: 1980

YARD: Small backyard lawn. (Tenant responsible for lawn care)



? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ?



*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: Optional liability insurance for $12 per month.

APPLICATION FEE: $40

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Allowed

*LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

FULL PET POLICY: ALL pets must first be approved by Landlord. If allowed, Tenant agrees to first submit a pet application through www.petscreening.com/referral/qQA8bu0o7xHn and provide all required documents, such as photo, pet vaccination records and references. The higher the ?paw score? the greater chance for an approval by the Owner. Any and all pet(s) shall be licensed with the appropriate authority, must have a minimum insurance policy of $100,000 (shared with management) and not part of the ?Potentially Dangerous Dog? (CA Chap 9 31602) or ?Vicious Dog? (CA Chap 9 31604); including, but not limited to any breed not covered by insurance by both Tenant AND Owner.



*PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930

*LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*