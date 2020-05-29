All apartments in Orange
175 North Grant Place

175 North Grant Place · No Longer Available
Location

175 North Grant Place, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c274a1c0fd ----
SHOWING INSTRUCTION, Click on this link and fill out all information to sign up for a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/c274a1c0fd/175-north-grant-place-orange-ca-92868

Please click here to watch a video walkthrough tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=One7k_lMjsE

Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom home in the city of Orange. Kitchen has been remodeled and comes with gorgeous cabinets and countertops. Also included is a range, hood, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Entire home comes with sleek tile floors. Floorplan includes a kitchen, living room, full hall bathroom, two regular bedrooms, and a master bedroom/bathroom. You will also enjoy a comfortable backyard with a concrete patio and a small grassy yard. Also included is a two car automatic garage with laundry hookups inside. You will also enjoy access to the community pool.

AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately
RENT: $2,400
DEPOSIT: One month?s rent upon good credit
TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $4,800 upon good credit
SQ FEET: 1,133
PET POLICY: Pets are accepted under certain conditions (See full pet policy below)
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash service is included

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
1) Go to: http://www.patronpm.com/long-beach-homes-for-rent
2) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
3) Find your desired property and hit ?Apply Now?
4) Complete the Online Application Form
5) Pay the Application Fee

? Property Description Details ?

FLOORING: Tile
GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car automatic garage, limited community parking, street parking.
*KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range
*Fridge: No Fridge Provided
*LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer and dryer hookups in the garage

PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome
YEAR BUILT: 1980
YARD: Small backyard lawn. (Tenant responsible for lawn care)

? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ?

*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: Optional liability insurance for $12 per month.
APPLICATION FEE: $40
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Allowed
*LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None
FULL PET POLICY: ALL pets must first be approved by Landlord. If allowed, Tenant agrees to first submit a pet application through www.petscreening.com/referral/qQA8bu0o7xHn and provide all required documents, such as photo, pet vaccination records and references. The higher the ?paw score? the greater chance for an approval by the Owner. Any and all pet(s) shall be licensed with the appropriate authority, must have a minimum insurance policy of $100,000 (shared with management) and not part of the ?Potentially Dangerous Dog? (CA Chap 9 31602) or ?Vicious Dog? (CA Chap 9 31604); including, but not limited to any breed not covered by insurance by both Tenant AND Owner.

*PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930
*LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 North Grant Place have any available units?
175 North Grant Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 North Grant Place have?
Some of 175 North Grant Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 North Grant Place currently offering any rent specials?
175 North Grant Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 North Grant Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 175 North Grant Place is pet friendly.
Does 175 North Grant Place offer parking?
Yes, 175 North Grant Place offers parking.
Does 175 North Grant Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 North Grant Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 North Grant Place have a pool?
Yes, 175 North Grant Place has a pool.
Does 175 North Grant Place have accessible units?
No, 175 North Grant Place does not have accessible units.
Does 175 North Grant Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 North Grant Place has units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

