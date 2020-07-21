All apartments in Orange County
Last updated January 30 2020 at 9:44 PM

8 Adelfa Street

8 Adelfa Street · No Longer Available
Location

8 Adelfa Street, Orange County, CA 92694

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully Upgraded Tri-Level Townhome for your professional lifestyle. Arrive home into your 2 car garage & enter directly into your home on the ground level which features a private junior master suite with en-suite bathroom. This ground level room has many great functions, such as a 2nd bedroom, guest bedroom, home office, workout room etc. The main living area is contained on the 2nd level, which includes a magnificent open gourmet kitchen featuring a center island w/ breakfast bar seating, granite counters, mocha cabinets, & stainless steel appliances. Just off the kitchen is the large family room w vaulted ceilings, & a front balcony perfect for grilling out, or just relaxing with a cup of coffee. Upstairs, the Penthouse level features a loft-style master suite with a walk-in closet & en-suite Master Bath! The Master overlooks both the family room and community terrance, yet remains private with a glass enclosure. If you are not familiar with Lyon Cabanas at Sendero, you are missing out on a premier lifestyle community within Rancho Mission Viejo! Amenities include pool with cabanas, spas, fire pits, a stocked bar open on summer weekends, gorgeous club house, an activity room, outdoor barbeques, a bocce ball court, fitness center & arcade, as well as other community centers, plus hiking & biking trails & much more! You Will LOVE Living Here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Adelfa Street have any available units?
8 Adelfa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, CA.
What amenities does 8 Adelfa Street have?
Some of 8 Adelfa Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Adelfa Street currently offering any rent specials?
8 Adelfa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Adelfa Street pet-friendly?
No, 8 Adelfa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 8 Adelfa Street offer parking?
Yes, 8 Adelfa Street offers parking.
Does 8 Adelfa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Adelfa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Adelfa Street have a pool?
Yes, 8 Adelfa Street has a pool.
Does 8 Adelfa Street have accessible units?
No, 8 Adelfa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Adelfa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Adelfa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Adelfa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Adelfa Street does not have units with air conditioning.
