43 Tradition Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom/2.5 bath loft home in a wonderful friendly neighborhood. Updated throughout with granite counters, custom paint colors, crown molding and chair rails. The home has beautiful wood floors, travertine and Berber. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs with a spacious loft that can be used for in-home office or kids' play area. Bathrooms are custom fitted with designer hardware, special lighting and custom mirrors. The master bathroom has dual sink vanity, a soaking tub and a separate shower adjacent to a walk-in closet. A separate laundry room is conveniently located in the 2nd level. Bright kitchen with a movable island cart opens to a warm family room with a fireplace. An attached 2-car garage has direct access to the kitchen and offers plenty of storage space. Close to Las Flores schools and amenities like community pool, hiking and biking trails and much more.