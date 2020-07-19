All apartments in Orange County
43 Tradition Lane

43 Tradition Lane · No Longer Available
Location

43 Tradition Lane, Orange County, CA 92688

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom/2.5 bath loft home in a wonderful friendly neighborhood. Updated throughout with granite counters, custom paint colors, crown molding and chair rails. The home has beautiful wood floors, travertine and Berber. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs with a spacious loft that can be used for in-home office or kids' play area. Bathrooms are custom fitted with designer hardware, special lighting and custom mirrors. The master bathroom has dual sink vanity, a soaking tub and a separate shower adjacent to a walk-in closet. A separate laundry room is conveniently located in the 2nd level. Bright kitchen with a movable island cart opens to a warm family room with a fireplace. An attached 2-car garage has direct access to the kitchen and offers plenty of storage space. Close to Las Flores schools and amenities like community pool, hiking and biking trails and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Tradition Lane have any available units?
43 Tradition Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, CA.
What amenities does 43 Tradition Lane have?
Some of 43 Tradition Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Tradition Lane currently offering any rent specials?
43 Tradition Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Tradition Lane pet-friendly?
No, 43 Tradition Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 43 Tradition Lane offer parking?
Yes, 43 Tradition Lane offers parking.
Does 43 Tradition Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Tradition Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Tradition Lane have a pool?
Yes, 43 Tradition Lane has a pool.
Does 43 Tradition Lane have accessible units?
No, 43 Tradition Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Tradition Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Tradition Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Tradition Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Tradition Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
