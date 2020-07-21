All apartments in Orange County
211 Seacountry Lane
211 Seacountry Lane

211 Seacountry Ln · No Longer Available
Location

211 Seacountry Ln, Orange County, CA 92688

211 Seacountry Lane Available 04/10/20 4 bedroom 2.5 bath VIEW Townhome in Gated Seacountry Community - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath town-home in gated Seacountry Community has a breathtaking view and no neighbors behind so you can relax and unwind. This most popular floor plan is light, bright and open with endless possibilities. The large kitchen with tile counter tops, lots of cabinet space and refrigerator included is open to the family room/dining area with cozy fireplace. Formal living and dining room areas could also be a larger family room area. Master bedroom has a walk in closet, dual vanity, separate shower and soaking tub. All four bedrooms and the laundry room with sink and storage are upstairs. Laminate and tile flooring throughout downstairs with all new carpet upstairs. Attached 2 car garage offers direct access. Private rear yard/patio which over looks the canyon and trails and offers panoramic views. Seacountry community offers two gated entrances, a tot lot, community pool and SAMLARC amenities in Rancho Santa Margarita. Walking distance to California distinguished schools. No Smoking. Pets considered.

To see this home email Alan@LRSRM.com

$42 screening fee for all applicants 18 and over.

Apply online at www.LRSRM.com

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing laws.

(RLNE3870335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Seacountry Lane have any available units?
211 Seacountry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, CA.
What amenities does 211 Seacountry Lane have?
Some of 211 Seacountry Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Seacountry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
211 Seacountry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Seacountry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 Seacountry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 211 Seacountry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 211 Seacountry Lane offers parking.
Does 211 Seacountry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Seacountry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Seacountry Lane have a pool?
Yes, 211 Seacountry Lane has a pool.
Does 211 Seacountry Lane have accessible units?
No, 211 Seacountry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Seacountry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Seacountry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Seacountry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 Seacountry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
