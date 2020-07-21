Amenities

211 Seacountry Lane Available 04/10/20 4 bedroom 2.5 bath VIEW Townhome in Gated Seacountry Community - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath town-home in gated Seacountry Community has a breathtaking view and no neighbors behind so you can relax and unwind. This most popular floor plan is light, bright and open with endless possibilities. The large kitchen with tile counter tops, lots of cabinet space and refrigerator included is open to the family room/dining area with cozy fireplace. Formal living and dining room areas could also be a larger family room area. Master bedroom has a walk in closet, dual vanity, separate shower and soaking tub. All four bedrooms and the laundry room with sink and storage are upstairs. Laminate and tile flooring throughout downstairs with all new carpet upstairs. Attached 2 car garage offers direct access. Private rear yard/patio which over looks the canyon and trails and offers panoramic views. Seacountry community offers two gated entrances, a tot lot, community pool and SAMLARC amenities in Rancho Santa Margarita. Walking distance to California distinguished schools. No Smoking. Pets considered.



To see this home email Alan@LRSRM.com



$42 screening fee for all applicants 18 and over.



Apply online at www.LRSRM.com



We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing laws.



