Home
/
Orange County, CA
/
20042 Royal Oak Ct. #47
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:00 PM

20042 Royal Oak Ct. #47

20042 Royal Oak Ct · No Longer Available
Location

20042 Royal Oak Ct, Orange County, CA 92886

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Remodeled, Single-story, 3BR, 2BA Condo in Cul-De-Sac - Single-story, detached 3BR 2BA condo in the Woodgate Community with no shared walls, located in a cul-de-sac with 2 car attached garage with automatic opener and direct access into home. Modern decor, painted throughout, smooth ceilings, vinyl flooring, central A/C, and carpet in all bedrooms; window coverings throughout. Kitchen features granite countertops with stainless steel sink, center island with breakfast bar and pendant lights, canned lighting; appliances include gas cooking, built-in microwave oven, dishwasher, and eating area. Sliding glass door leads to enclosed patio. Hall bathroom features vanity with granite countertop and shower/tub combo. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and attached private bathroom includes vanity with granite countertop and shower stall. Second sliding glass door off master bedroom leads to enclosed patio. Living room with cozy fireplace and washer and dryer hook-ups located inside the garage. Condo is conveniently located nearby the association pool and tennis court, Award-winning Placentia/Yorba Linda School District.

Rent- $2595
Deposit- $3100
Avail: NOW
Cross Streets: Esperanza Rd. & Fairlynn Blvd.

(RLNE3686630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20042 Royal Oak Ct. #47 have any available units?
20042 Royal Oak Ct. #47 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, CA.
What amenities does 20042 Royal Oak Ct. #47 have?
Some of 20042 Royal Oak Ct. #47's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20042 Royal Oak Ct. #47 currently offering any rent specials?
20042 Royal Oak Ct. #47 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20042 Royal Oak Ct. #47 pet-friendly?
No, 20042 Royal Oak Ct. #47 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 20042 Royal Oak Ct. #47 offer parking?
Yes, 20042 Royal Oak Ct. #47 offers parking.
Does 20042 Royal Oak Ct. #47 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20042 Royal Oak Ct. #47 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20042 Royal Oak Ct. #47 have a pool?
Yes, 20042 Royal Oak Ct. #47 has a pool.
Does 20042 Royal Oak Ct. #47 have accessible units?
No, 20042 Royal Oak Ct. #47 does not have accessible units.
Does 20042 Royal Oak Ct. #47 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20042 Royal Oak Ct. #47 has units with dishwashers.
Does 20042 Royal Oak Ct. #47 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20042 Royal Oak Ct. #47 has units with air conditioning.
