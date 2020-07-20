20042 Royal Oak Ct. #47

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Remodeled, Single-story, 3BR, 2BA Condo in Cul-De-Sac - Single-story, detached 3BR 2BA condo in the Woodgate Community with no shared walls, located in a cul-de-sac with 2 car attached garage with automatic opener and direct access into home. Modern decor, painted throughout, smooth ceilings, vinyl flooring, central A/C, and carpet in all bedrooms; window coverings throughout. Kitchen features granite countertops with stainless steel sink, center island with breakfast bar and pendant lights, canned lighting; appliances include gas cooking, built-in microwave oven, dishwasher, and eating area. Sliding glass door leads to enclosed patio. Hall bathroom features vanity with granite countertop and shower/tub combo. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and attached private bathroom includes vanity with granite countertop and shower stall. Second sliding glass door off master bedroom leads to enclosed patio. Living room with cozy fireplace and washer and dryer hook-ups located inside the garage. Condo is conveniently located nearby the association pool and tennis court, Award-winning Placentia/Yorba Linda School District.



Rent- $2595

Deposit- $3100

Avail: NOW

Cross Streets: Esperanza Rd. & Fairlynn Blvd.



