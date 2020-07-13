1423 Emerald Bay

Amenities

4 bedroom / 3.5 bathroom

This spectacular ocean view home is nestled behind the gates of the ultimate beach community of Emerald Bay. Immediately upon entering the home, visitors are greeted with floor to ceiling windows which allow for unobstructed, panoramic views all the way to Dana Point. Generous deck space provides the perfect venue for entertaining. This 4 bedroom / 3.5 bathroom home has a main floor master bedroom plus three additional downstairs bedrooms. Emerald Bay residents enjoy a pristine, half-mile wide beach, parks, tennis courts and association pool & spa.