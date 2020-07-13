All apartments in Orange County
1423 Emerald Bay
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:42 PM

1423 Emerald Bay

1423 Cross Haven Road · (949) 222-0977
Location

1423 Cross Haven Road, Orange County, CA 92651

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$12,900

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2874 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This spectacular ocean view home is nestled behind the gates of the ultimate beach community of Emerald Bay. Immediately upon entering the home, visitors are greeted with floor to ceiling windows which allow for unobstructed, panoramic views all the way to Dana Point. Generous deck space provides the perfect venue for entertaining. This 4 bedroom / 3.5 bathroom home has a main floor master bedroom plus three additional downstairs bedrooms. Emerald Bay residents enjoy a pristine, half-mile wide beach, parks, tennis courts and association pool & spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423 Emerald Bay have any available units?
1423 Emerald Bay has a unit available for $12,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1423 Emerald Bay have?
Some of 1423 Emerald Bay's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1423 Emerald Bay currently offering any rent specials?
1423 Emerald Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 Emerald Bay pet-friendly?
No, 1423 Emerald Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 1423 Emerald Bay offer parking?
Yes, 1423 Emerald Bay offers parking.
Does 1423 Emerald Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1423 Emerald Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 Emerald Bay have a pool?
Yes, 1423 Emerald Bay has a pool.
Does 1423 Emerald Bay have accessible units?
No, 1423 Emerald Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 Emerald Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1423 Emerald Bay has units with dishwashers.
Does 1423 Emerald Bay have units with air conditioning?
No, 1423 Emerald Bay does not have units with air conditioning.
