Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance dog park e-payments guest parking pool table

Welcome to life made simple at The Grove Apartments in Ontario. Featuring upscale Southern California one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with craftsman-style features such as nine-foot ceilings, hardwood-style flooring, fully equipped kitchens with pantries, in-home washer and dryer, and private patios and balconies.



Just steps from your door, you can enjoy a resort-style pool and spa, barbecue and picnic areas, a fitness center, and a resident clubhouse with big-screen television—all within a gated and pet-friendly community. Our pet-friendly apartments in Ontario, CA, even love large dogs!



Located on East Philadelphia Street, you'll be nearby local schools and convenient shopping, dining, entertainment, and activities. Our Ontario, CA apartments are right next door to The Grove Marketplace and within easy access to South Grove and South Euclid Avenue, the I-10, I-15, and 60 Pomona freeways, putting you just a short drive from downtown Los Angeles and Riverside.



Call and sc