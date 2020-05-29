All apartments in Ontario
Find more places like
The Grove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ontario, CA
/
The Grove
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

The Grove

1110 E Philadelphia St · (909) 280-7450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move in special! Up to 4 weeks off and waived applications fees on select units.
Browse Similar Places
Ontario
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1110 E Philadelphia St, Ontario, CA 91761

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9307 · Avail. now

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

Unit 9301 · Avail. now

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

Unit 1203 · Avail. now

$1,768

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8304 · Avail. now

$2,333

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Grove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
pool table
Welcome to life made simple at The Grove Apartments in Ontario. Featuring upscale Southern California one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with craftsman-style features such as nine-foot ceilings, hardwood-style flooring, fully equipped kitchens with pantries, in-home washer and dryer, and private patios and balconies.

Just steps from your door, you can enjoy a resort-style pool and spa, barbecue and picnic areas, a fitness center, and a resident clubhouse with big-screen television—all within a gated and pet-friendly community. Our pet-friendly apartments in Ontario, CA, even love large dogs!

Located on East Philadelphia Street, you'll be nearby local schools and convenient shopping, dining, entertainment, and activities. Our Ontario, CA apartments are right next door to The Grove Marketplace and within easy access to South Grove and South Euclid Avenue, the I-10, I-15, and 60 Pomona freeways, putting you just a short drive from downtown Los Angeles and Riverside.

Call and sc

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom), $500 (2 bedroom), $600 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in select units, Attached garage: included in select units

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Grove have any available units?
The Grove has 4 units available starting at $1,760 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Ontario, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ontario Rent Report.
What amenities does The Grove have?
Some of The Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Grove currently offering any rent specials?
The Grove is offering the following rent specials: Move in special! Up to 4 weeks off and waived applications fees on select units.
Is The Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, The Grove is pet friendly.
Does The Grove offer parking?
Yes, The Grove offers parking.
Does The Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Grove have a pool?
Yes, The Grove has a pool.
Does The Grove have accessible units?
No, The Grove does not have accessible units.
Does The Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Grove has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Tuscany Village
1701 E D St
Ontario, CA 91764
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo
Ontario, CA 91764
Ontario Town Square Townhomes
380 East Bluebird Privado
Ontario, CA 91764
Estancia Apartments
1720 E D St
Ontario, CA 91764
Casitas
1900 S Campus Ave
Ontario, CA 91761
Vistara
3410 E 4th St
Ontario, CA 91764
Vintage
955 N Duesenberg Dr
Ontario, CA 91764
Camden Landmark
950 N Duesenberg Dr
Ontario, CA 91764

Similar Pages

Ontario 1 BedroomsOntario 2 BedroomsOntario Apartments with BalconyOntario Apartments with ParkingOntario Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ontario Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside