2522 E Richmond Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This charming property offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1826 living sqft. w/central air & heat. Enter the spacious living room which connects to the kitchen, dining room and access to the backyard. All bedrooms are located upstairs. The interior has newer paint with a neutral color scheme and has also been upgraded with energy efficient window keeping the energy costs low. This property is located off Archibald and the 60 Fwy in the city of Ontario.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chaffey Unified

UTILITIES: None. Tenant pays all utilities

LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $75 monthly

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo w/applications