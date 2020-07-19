All apartments in Ontario
Find more places like 2522 E Richmond Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ontario, CA
/
2522 E Richmond Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

2522 E Richmond Street

2522 Richmond Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ontario
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2522 Richmond Street, Ontario, CA 91761

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming property offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1826 living sqft. w/central air & heat. Enter the spacious living room which connects to the kitchen, dining room and access to the backyard. All bedrooms are located upstairs. The interior has newer paint with a neutral color scheme and has also been upgraded with energy efficient window keeping the energy costs low. This property is located off Archibald and the 60 Fwy in the city of Ontario.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chaffey Unified
UTILITIES: None. Tenant pays all utilities
LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $75 monthly
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo w/applications

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2522 E Richmond Street have any available units?
2522 E Richmond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ontario, CA.
How much is rent in Ontario, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ontario Rent Report.
Is 2522 E Richmond Street currently offering any rent specials?
2522 E Richmond Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 E Richmond Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2522 E Richmond Street is pet friendly.
Does 2522 E Richmond Street offer parking?
No, 2522 E Richmond Street does not offer parking.
Does 2522 E Richmond Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2522 E Richmond Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 E Richmond Street have a pool?
No, 2522 E Richmond Street does not have a pool.
Does 2522 E Richmond Street have accessible units?
No, 2522 E Richmond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 E Richmond Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2522 E Richmond Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2522 E Richmond Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2522 E Richmond Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tuscany Village
1701 E D St
Ontario, CA 91764
Sycamore Park Apartments
1221 N Vineyard Ave
Ontario, CA 91764
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo
Ontario, CA 91764
Ontario Town Square Townhomes
380 East Bluebird Privado
Ontario, CA 91764
Paloma
1056 E Philadelphia St
Ontario, CA 91761
The Grove
1110 E Philadelphia St
Ontario, CA 91761
Vistara
3410 E 4th St
Ontario, CA 91764
Vintage
955 N Duesenberg Dr
Ontario, CA 91764

Similar Pages

Ontario 1 BedroomsOntario 2 Bedrooms
Ontario Apartments with BalconiesOntario Apartments with Parking
Ontario Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CAMurrieta, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ontario Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside