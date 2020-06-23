All apartments in Oak Park
948 ELLESMERE Way
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

948 ELLESMERE Way

948 Ellesmere Way · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

948 Ellesmere Way, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Nestled in the pristine neighborhood of Regency Hills, this Oak Park residence is the definition of a family dream home. This turn-key home features 2,854 sq ft of living space on a 6,857 sq ft. lot while showcasing 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, swimming pool, spa, and waterfall. Enjoy the detailed crown moldings, plantation shutters, and high ceiling living areas when entering the home. Beautiful slate flooring lay beneath you as you enter the home with custom antique finish cabinetry. The newly remodeled kitchen has Viking appliances and granite countertops. Upstairs awaits a fabulous master suite with French doors leading to a delightful balcony with mountain view. A garden tub and a granite finished bathroom with dual sinks and large shower leaves little to be desired. This home presents itself as the ideal family home in a wonderful neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 948 ELLESMERE Way have any available units?
948 ELLESMERE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 948 ELLESMERE Way have?
Some of 948 ELLESMERE Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 948 ELLESMERE Way currently offering any rent specials?
948 ELLESMERE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 948 ELLESMERE Way pet-friendly?
No, 948 ELLESMERE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 948 ELLESMERE Way offer parking?
Yes, 948 ELLESMERE Way offers parking.
Does 948 ELLESMERE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 948 ELLESMERE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 948 ELLESMERE Way have a pool?
Yes, 948 ELLESMERE Way has a pool.
Does 948 ELLESMERE Way have accessible units?
No, 948 ELLESMERE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 948 ELLESMERE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 948 ELLESMERE Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 948 ELLESMERE Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 948 ELLESMERE Way does not have units with air conditioning.
