All apartments in Oak Park
Find more places like 914 Sterling Oaks Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Park, CA
/
914 Sterling Oaks Court
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

914 Sterling Oaks Court

914 Sterling Oaks Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Park
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

914 Sterling Oaks Court, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
MUST SEE! Over 3400sqft move-in-ready home consisting of 5 spacious bedrooms and 4 baths, with artistic flair. Located in a cul-de-sac, in a beautiful neighborhood – part of Oak Park’s award winning school district: blue ribbon schools from elementary through high school. Inside, you will find a fabulous master bedroom with sitting area, large bath and Jack & Jill walk-in closets. Recently, two bathrooms have been upgraded and the kitchen refinished. Outside, an entertainer's backyard with built-in BBQ awaits you. Nature beckons with nearby hiking trails. You will have it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Sterling Oaks Court have any available units?
914 Sterling Oaks Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 914 Sterling Oaks Court have?
Some of 914 Sterling Oaks Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Sterling Oaks Court currently offering any rent specials?
914 Sterling Oaks Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Sterling Oaks Court pet-friendly?
No, 914 Sterling Oaks Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 914 Sterling Oaks Court offer parking?
Yes, 914 Sterling Oaks Court offers parking.
Does 914 Sterling Oaks Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Sterling Oaks Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Sterling Oaks Court have a pool?
No, 914 Sterling Oaks Court does not have a pool.
Does 914 Sterling Oaks Court have accessible units?
No, 914 Sterling Oaks Court does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Sterling Oaks Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 Sterling Oaks Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 914 Sterling Oaks Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 914 Sterling Oaks Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr
Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln
Oak Park, CA 91377

Similar Pages

Oak Park 1 BedroomsOak Park 2 Bedrooms
Oak Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOak Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Oak Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CA
Carpinteria, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWest Carson, CAPort Hueneme, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons