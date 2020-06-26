914 Sterling Oaks Court

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

MUST SEE! Over 3400sqft move-in-ready home consisting of 5 spacious bedrooms and 4 baths, with artistic flair. Located in a cul-de-sac, in a beautiful neighborhood – part of Oak Park’s award winning school district: blue ribbon schools from elementary through high school. Inside, you will find a fabulous master bedroom with sitting area, large bath and Jack & Jill walk-in closets. Recently, two bathrooms have been upgraded and the kitchen refinished. Outside, an entertainer's backyard with built-in BBQ awaits you. Nature beckons with nearby hiking trails. You will have it all!