Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

5766 Oak Bank Trail

5766 Oak Bank Trail · (805) 660-0630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5766 Oak Bank Trail, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$2,650

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1244 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
guest parking
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
PRIVATE, end unit in beautiful ShadowRidge community of Oak Park. Large family room features a fireplace and sliding doors to the front patio, a perfect spot to relax and enjoy the peaceful setting. Dining area with designer chandelier. Kitchen features an abundance of cabinetry, a breakfast bar, and lovely greenhouse window. Powder bath and laundry area complete the first floor. Two spacious master suites upstairs with walk-in closets and individual bathrooms. Each bedroom has a private balconywith peek-a-boo mountain views! Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Single-car garage, one assigned carport space, and ample guest parking. Enjoy resort-style living with two community pools, gym, tennis, racquetball, and private park with volleyball. Trash, basic cable, and WiFi included in lease. Nationally-acclaimed OPUSD schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5766 Oak Bank Trail have any available units?
5766 Oak Bank Trail has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5766 Oak Bank Trail have?
Some of 5766 Oak Bank Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5766 Oak Bank Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5766 Oak Bank Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5766 Oak Bank Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5766 Oak Bank Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 5766 Oak Bank Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5766 Oak Bank Trail does offer parking.
Does 5766 Oak Bank Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5766 Oak Bank Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5766 Oak Bank Trail have a pool?
Yes, 5766 Oak Bank Trail has a pool.
Does 5766 Oak Bank Trail have accessible units?
No, 5766 Oak Bank Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5766 Oak Bank Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5766 Oak Bank Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 5766 Oak Bank Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 5766 Oak Bank Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
