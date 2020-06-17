5766 Oak Bank Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport gym parking pool racquetball court garage guest parking internet access tennis court volleyball court

PRIVATE, end unit in beautiful ShadowRidge community of Oak Park. Large family room features a fireplace and sliding doors to the front patio, a perfect spot to relax and enjoy the peaceful setting. Dining area with designer chandelier. Kitchen features an abundance of cabinetry, a breakfast bar, and lovely greenhouse window. Powder bath and laundry area complete the first floor. Two spacious master suites upstairs with walk-in closets and individual bathrooms. Each bedroom has a private balconywith peek-a-boo mountain views! Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Single-car garage, one assigned carport space, and ample guest parking. Enjoy resort-style living with two community pools, gym, tennis, racquetball, and private park with volleyball. Trash, basic cable, and WiFi included in lease. Nationally-acclaimed OPUSD schools.