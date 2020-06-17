5766 Oak Bank Trail

Amenities
PRIVATE, end unit in beautiful ShadowRidge community of Oak Park. Large family room features a fireplace and sliding doors to the front patio, a perfect spot to relax and enjoy the peaceful setting. Dining area with designer chandelier. Kitchen features an abundance of cabinetry, a breakfast bar, and lovely greenhouse window. Powder bath and laundry area complete the first floor. Two spacious master suites upstairs with walk-in closets and individual bathrooms. Each bedroom has a private balconywith peek-a-boo mountain views! Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Single-car garage, one assigned carport space, and ample guest parking. Enjoy resort-style living with two community pools, gym, tennis, racquetball, and private park with volleyball. Trash, basic cable, and WiFi included in lease. Nationally-acclaimed OPUSD schools.