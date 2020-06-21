528 Water Oak Lane #A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Oak Park 2 bed, 2 1/2 bath Shadow Oaks Townhome - This two-story 2 bed, 2 1/2 bath home offers hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel kitchen appliances. 2 master bedrooms on second floor with walk in closets and attached private bathrooms with a covered balcony as well as an open patio. One-car garage and 1 outdoor parking space.

Surrounded by trees and open parkland, located in a quiet, small complex with award winning schools close by.

Excellent credit and income required. HOA includes water & trash. Washer, dryer & refrigerator may be provided without warranty. No pets and no smoking please. Available now.



No Pets Allowed



