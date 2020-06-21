All apartments in Oak Park
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

528 Water Oak Lane #A

528 Water Oak Lane · (805) 587-4465
Location

528 Water Oak Lane, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 528 Water Oak Lane #A · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1204 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Oak Park 2 bed, 2 1/2 bath Shadow Oaks Townhome - This two-story 2 bed, 2 1/2 bath home offers hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel kitchen appliances. 2 master bedrooms on second floor with walk in closets and attached private bathrooms with a covered balcony as well as an open patio. One-car garage and 1 outdoor parking space.
Surrounded by trees and open parkland, located in a quiet, small complex with award winning schools close by.
Excellent credit and income required. HOA includes water & trash. Washer, dryer & refrigerator may be provided without warranty. No pets and no smoking please. Available now.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5821078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Water Oak Lane #A have any available units?
528 Water Oak Lane #A has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 528 Water Oak Lane #A have?
Some of 528 Water Oak Lane #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 Water Oak Lane #A currently offering any rent specials?
528 Water Oak Lane #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Water Oak Lane #A pet-friendly?
No, 528 Water Oak Lane #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 528 Water Oak Lane #A offer parking?
Yes, 528 Water Oak Lane #A does offer parking.
Does 528 Water Oak Lane #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 528 Water Oak Lane #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Water Oak Lane #A have a pool?
No, 528 Water Oak Lane #A does not have a pool.
Does 528 Water Oak Lane #A have accessible units?
No, 528 Water Oak Lane #A does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Water Oak Lane #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 Water Oak Lane #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 528 Water Oak Lane #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 528 Water Oak Lane #A does not have units with air conditioning.
