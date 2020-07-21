All apartments in Oak Park
Find more places like 5211 Evanwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Park, CA
/
5211 Evanwood Avenue
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM

5211 Evanwood Avenue

5211 Evanwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Park
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5211 Evanwood Avenue, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
garage
tennis court
OAK PARK SCHOOLS - Beautiful 2 Story Home located on a Flag Lot.Children can walk to the nearby Oak Park Schools - some of the best in the entire State & Nation. BRAND NEW bathrooms - all new Quartz Counter tops in all bathrooms. New Paint, New Windows, New Garage Door with windows. Hardwood flooring throughout the entire house. Formal Dining Room & Living Room. Family Room has a Wet Bar and Fireplace. Two story high ceiling with vaulted ceilings in both the Master Bedroom and the Living Room. Huge Master Bedroom with en-suite walk-in closets, Fire Place, Soaking Tub and Double Sinks. Backyard has Landscape Lighting with many Fruit Trees: Apricot, Peach, Plum, Grapefruit, Loquat, Kumquat, Guava, Mulberry. Home comes with smart devices: Nest Thermostat Controller, Rachio Sprinkler Controller, Schlage smart entry door lock, Ring floodlight camera & Garage Opener. Beautiful, neighborhood Parks 1 - 2 blocks away - Tennis, Little League, Swings, Exercise Stations, Basketball, Softball + more. Walk to Shopping (Pavilions) & Drugstores (CVS)and many local stores & Restaurants & Starbucks! A Great place to Live & Play in a quiet and safe Community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5211 Evanwood Avenue have any available units?
5211 Evanwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 5211 Evanwood Avenue have?
Some of 5211 Evanwood Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5211 Evanwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5211 Evanwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5211 Evanwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5211 Evanwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 5211 Evanwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5211 Evanwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 5211 Evanwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5211 Evanwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5211 Evanwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 5211 Evanwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5211 Evanwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5211 Evanwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5211 Evanwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5211 Evanwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5211 Evanwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5211 Evanwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln
Oak Park, CA 91377
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr
Oak Park, CA 91377

Similar Pages

Oak Park 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOak Park 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oak Park 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsOak Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Oak Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CA
Whittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CASan Marino, CAMalibu, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons