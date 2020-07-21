5211 Evanwood Avenue

Amenities

OAK PARK SCHOOLS - Beautiful 2 Story Home located on a Flag Lot.Children can walk to the nearby Oak Park Schools - some of the best in the entire State & Nation. BRAND NEW bathrooms - all new Quartz Counter tops in all bathrooms. New Paint, New Windows, New Garage Door with windows. Hardwood flooring throughout the entire house. Formal Dining Room & Living Room. Family Room has a Wet Bar and Fireplace. Two story high ceiling with vaulted ceilings in both the Master Bedroom and the Living Room. Huge Master Bedroom with en-suite walk-in closets, Fire Place, Soaking Tub and Double Sinks. Backyard has Landscape Lighting with many Fruit Trees: Apricot, Peach, Plum, Grapefruit, Loquat, Kumquat, Guava, Mulberry. Home comes with smart devices: Nest Thermostat Controller, Rachio Sprinkler Controller, Schlage smart entry door lock, Ring floodlight camera & Garage Opener. Beautiful, neighborhood Parks 1 - 2 blocks away - Tennis, Little League, Swings, Exercise Stations, Basketball, Softball + more. Walk to Shopping (Pavilions) & Drugstores (CVS)and many local stores & Restaurants & Starbucks! A Great place to Live & Play in a quiet and safe Community.