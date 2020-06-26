All apartments in Oak Park
4831 Matteo Street
Last updated June 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

4831 Matteo Street

4831 Matteo Street · No Longer Available
Location

4831 Matteo Street, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for Lease! This incredible 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Townhome is the perfect way to start and end each day. Located in Oak Park this charming end unit Townhome offers a floor-plan of 1,240-SqFt of living space, soaring vaulted ceilings, as well as wood and tile flooring. With baseboard moldings. Gather with guests in a welcoming living room near the fireplace or cook for your family in a bright kitchen equipped with granite counter-tops, built-in appliances and a cozy dining area. 2 spacious Master bedrooms that are well-illuminated with ample closet space and a private bathroom (one is located on the first floor). This Townhome also includes a private and tranquil backyard where you can unwind after a long and an attached 2-car garage with direct access into your unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4831 Matteo Street have any available units?
4831 Matteo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 4831 Matteo Street have?
Some of 4831 Matteo Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4831 Matteo Street currently offering any rent specials?
4831 Matteo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4831 Matteo Street pet-friendly?
No, 4831 Matteo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 4831 Matteo Street offer parking?
Yes, 4831 Matteo Street offers parking.
Does 4831 Matteo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4831 Matteo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4831 Matteo Street have a pool?
No, 4831 Matteo Street does not have a pool.
Does 4831 Matteo Street have accessible units?
No, 4831 Matteo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4831 Matteo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4831 Matteo Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4831 Matteo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4831 Matteo Street does not have units with air conditioning.
