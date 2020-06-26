4831 Matteo Street

Amenities

Ready for Lease! This incredible 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Townhome is the perfect way to start and end each day. Located in Oak Park this charming end unit Townhome offers a floor-plan of 1,240-SqFt of living space, soaring vaulted ceilings, as well as wood and tile flooring. With baseboard moldings. Gather with guests in a welcoming living room near the fireplace or cook for your family in a bright kitchen equipped with granite counter-tops, built-in appliances and a cozy dining area. 2 spacious Master bedrooms that are well-illuminated with ample closet space and a private bathroom (one is located on the first floor). This Townhome also includes a private and tranquil backyard where you can unwind after a long and an attached 2-car garage with direct access into your unit.