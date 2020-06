Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Oak Park corner lot home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. One bedroom and a full bath downstairs. This charming home has wood floors throughout. Great family eat it in kitchen with additional space for lounging or TV area. Large Formal dining area off of the formal living room with cozy fireplace. The additional 3 bedrooms are located upstairs, all generous sized bedrooms have walk in closets. This home has a beautiful pool and spa. There are fruit trees and a vegetable garden out back. Home has solar for those inexpensive utility bills. Garage comes equipped with car charger and home is wired with a top of the line security system.