Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:06 PM

172 Conifer Circle

172 Conifer Circle · No Longer Available
Location

172 Conifer Circle, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Fabulous location in beautiful Oak Park! This 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhome has cathedral ceilings in the living room with a gas fireplace. Lots of windows bring in tons of natural light and allows for gorgeous views of the mountains and hills. The Master bedroom has an ensuite bath with shower. Open, light and bright is the kitchen complete with refrigerator, lots of storage and an eat in area. Beautiful wood-like floors throughout. Gated front patio and garden patio off the back allow for easy entertaining. 2 car garage with washer and dryer. Community pool, spa and tennis courts. Close to parks and schools. No pets allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 Conifer Circle have any available units?
172 Conifer Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 172 Conifer Circle have?
Some of 172 Conifer Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 Conifer Circle currently offering any rent specials?
172 Conifer Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 Conifer Circle pet-friendly?
No, 172 Conifer Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 172 Conifer Circle offer parking?
Yes, 172 Conifer Circle does offer parking.
Does 172 Conifer Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 172 Conifer Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 Conifer Circle have a pool?
Yes, 172 Conifer Circle has a pool.
Does 172 Conifer Circle have accessible units?
No, 172 Conifer Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 172 Conifer Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 172 Conifer Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 172 Conifer Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 172 Conifer Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
