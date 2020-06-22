172 Conifer Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Fabulous location in beautiful Oak Park! This 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhome has cathedral ceilings in the living room with a gas fireplace. Lots of windows bring in tons of natural light and allows for gorgeous views of the mountains and hills. The Master bedroom has an ensuite bath with shower. Open, light and bright is the kitchen complete with refrigerator, lots of storage and an eat in area. Beautiful wood-like floors throughout. Gated front patio and garden patio off the back allow for easy entertaining. 2 car garage with washer and dryer. Community pool, spa and tennis courts. Close to parks and schools. No pets allowed