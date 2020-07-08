All apartments in Oak Park
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:05 PM

120 Conifer Circle

120 Conifer Cir · No Longer Available
Location

120 Conifer Cir, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Adorable 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium with living space above the spacious 2 car garage has upgraded granite counter tops and cabinets with large pantry in the kitchen. Both bathrooms have been upgraded with granite counter tops. The living room, with it's cozy fireplace has a full length sliding glass door that leads out to a full size balcony with beautiful views of the hills and mountain tops. All windows have been upgraded with energy efficient, double pane windows and doors. The backyardopens to mountain views and privacy. The association includes a pool/spa and tennis courts. Close to shopping, biking and hiking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Conifer Circle have any available units?
120 Conifer Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 120 Conifer Circle have?
Some of 120 Conifer Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Conifer Circle currently offering any rent specials?
120 Conifer Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Conifer Circle pet-friendly?
No, 120 Conifer Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 120 Conifer Circle offer parking?
Yes, 120 Conifer Circle offers parking.
Does 120 Conifer Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Conifer Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Conifer Circle have a pool?
Yes, 120 Conifer Circle has a pool.
Does 120 Conifer Circle have accessible units?
No, 120 Conifer Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Conifer Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Conifer Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Conifer Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Conifer Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

