Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11802 Los Alisos Circle

11802 Los Alisos Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11802 Los Alisos Circle, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Desirable gated community in the city of Norwalk. Move-in condition unit with bright and open floor plan. Cathedral ceiling in living room, laminated flooring with gas and wood burning fireplace; downstairs has 1/2 bath for guests; good size kitchen with granite counter top, recessed lighting, microwave, tile flooring, brand new dishwasher and direct access to a 2 car garage; good size dining area with sliding door leading to a private yard; 2 high ceiling master bedrooms (suites) with its own full size bathrooms, granite counter tops and walk-in closets; dual pane windows and sliding door; washer and dryer in garage; central air and heat; sparkling community pool with jacuzzi. Close to schools, shopping, churches and easy access to freeways. A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11802 Los Alisos Circle have any available units?
11802 Los Alisos Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 11802 Los Alisos Circle have?
Some of 11802 Los Alisos Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11802 Los Alisos Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11802 Los Alisos Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11802 Los Alisos Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11802 Los Alisos Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 11802 Los Alisos Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11802 Los Alisos Circle offers parking.
Does 11802 Los Alisos Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11802 Los Alisos Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11802 Los Alisos Circle have a pool?
Yes, 11802 Los Alisos Circle has a pool.
Does 11802 Los Alisos Circle have accessible units?
No, 11802 Los Alisos Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11802 Los Alisos Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11802 Los Alisos Circle has units with dishwashers.
