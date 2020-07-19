11802 Los Alisos Circle

Amenities
Desirable gated community in the city of Norwalk. Move-in condition unit with bright and open floor plan. Cathedral ceiling in living room, laminated flooring with gas and wood burning fireplace; downstairs has 1/2 bath for guests; good size kitchen with granite counter top, recessed lighting, microwave, tile flooring, brand new dishwasher and direct access to a 2 car garage; good size dining area with sliding door leading to a private yard; 2 high ceiling master bedrooms (suites) with its own full size bathrooms, granite counter tops and walk-in closets; dual pane windows and sliding door; washer and dryer in garage; central air and heat; sparkling community pool with jacuzzi. Close to schools, shopping, churches and easy access to freeways. A must see.