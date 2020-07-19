11802 Los Alisos Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Desirable gated community in the city of Norwalk. Move-in condition unit with bright and open floor plan. Cathedral ceiling in living room, laminated flooring with gas and wood burning fireplace; downstairs has 1/2 bath for guests; good size kitchen with granite counter top, recessed lighting, microwave, tile flooring, brand new dishwasher and direct access to a 2 car garage; good size dining area with sliding door leading to a private yard; 2 high ceiling master bedrooms (suites) with its own full size bathrooms, granite counter tops and walk-in closets; dual pane windows and sliding door; washer and dryer in garage; central air and heat; sparkling community pool with jacuzzi. Close to schools, shopping, churches and easy access to freeways. A must see.