National City, CA
3049 Cagle St
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

3049 Cagle St

3049 Cagle Street · No Longer Available
Location

3049 Cagle Street, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3049 Cagle St Available 10/04/19 Single Story, Corner Lot, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage ! -
Located on a corner lot - right up the hill from Plaza Bonita! Single story, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus optional & bonus room! Approx. 1489 Sq.Ft. One car garage, AC, carpet and tile throughout. Large professionally landscaped backyard with beautiful brick work and a shed! Gardener service included in rent! Appliances include: Gas stove, dishwasher, disposal. Refrigerator - washer and dryer (no warranty). No Pets. Tenant pays all utilities, Renters Insurance required. Minimum 650 credit score, $40.00 application fee is non-refundable. One year lease. Go to www.DRWGroup.biz to schedule a showing or call (619) 421-9090 Thank You!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4470237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3049 Cagle St have any available units?
3049 Cagle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
What amenities does 3049 Cagle St have?
Some of 3049 Cagle St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3049 Cagle St currently offering any rent specials?
3049 Cagle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3049 Cagle St pet-friendly?
No, 3049 Cagle St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National City.
Does 3049 Cagle St offer parking?
Yes, 3049 Cagle St offers parking.
Does 3049 Cagle St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3049 Cagle St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3049 Cagle St have a pool?
No, 3049 Cagle St does not have a pool.
Does 3049 Cagle St have accessible units?
No, 3049 Cagle St does not have accessible units.
Does 3049 Cagle St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3049 Cagle St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3049 Cagle St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3049 Cagle St has units with air conditioning.
