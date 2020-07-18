Amenities
3049 Cagle St Available 10/04/19 Single Story, Corner Lot, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage ! -
Located on a corner lot - right up the hill from Plaza Bonita! Single story, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus optional & bonus room! Approx. 1489 Sq.Ft. One car garage, AC, carpet and tile throughout. Large professionally landscaped backyard with beautiful brick work and a shed! Gardener service included in rent! Appliances include: Gas stove, dishwasher, disposal. Refrigerator - washer and dryer (no warranty). No Pets. Tenant pays all utilities, Renters Insurance required. Minimum 650 credit score, $40.00 application fee is non-refundable. One year lease. Go to www.DRWGroup.biz to schedule a showing or call (619) 421-9090 Thank You!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4470237)