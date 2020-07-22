206 Apartments for rent in National City, CA with washer-dryers

National City: The San Diego suburb that proudly served as the movie location for Return of the Killer Tomatoes!

National City is located in San Diego County, just east of the San Diego Bay. About 59,000 people live in this city, which is among the oldest in San Diego with an incorporation date of 1887. In fact, Brick Row on Heritage Square is a group of row houses built the same year the city was incorporated, and its now on the National Register of Historic Places. But don't worry there are newer properties you can live in if you're not into buildings that were constructed before your grandparents were born. There are also other landmarks in the area, including the Naval Base San Diego, which is located along the three-mile stretch of the bay right next to National City. Within a mere 15-minute drive are the beaches of San Diego, Coronado Island, and the Mexico/California border, so there is plenty to do in this area.

Having trouble with Craigslist National City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more