Apartment List
/
CA
/
national city
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:32 PM

206 Apartments for rent in National City, CA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in National City offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon ... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
National City
750 Paradise Way
750 Paradise Way, National City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1272 sqft
Naitonal City 3 Story Condo in Gated Community - 3 story 1272 sq. ft. condo in gated community. End unit with a 2 car garage. Open carpeted living area with access to a large outside balcony.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
National City
1825 C Avenue
1825 C Avenue, National City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
947 sqft
Brand New Cottages available for rent in National City! Don't miss out on this opportunity to live with no shared walls with your neighbors. Enjoy ample light in these new cottages with brand new flooring, appliances and ample parking.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
National City
1748 Via Las Palmas
1748 Via Las Palmas, National City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1070 sqft
Located in the Fairway Views HOA, overlooking the golf course, this updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo will be move in ready early July! The unit comes with tile floors, granite counters and brand new cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of National City
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 05:32 PM
7 Units Available
National City
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,059
891 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. CC payments and e-payments accepted. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly: Both dogs and cats allowed!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
6 Units Available
Harborside
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1006 sqft
Easy access to the beach and Downtown San Diego area. Soundproof walls, private patios, and fantastic views. Stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and open floor plans. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
La Presa
3830 Grandview Pl
3830 Grandview Place, Bonita, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
1550 sqft
Available 07/23/20 Grandview - Property Id: 247473 This property is currently being shown. Please text 760-805-6709 for a private social distancing appointment. Beautiful Bonita Mesa home sits on a hill off of a quiet dead end street.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
4300 Newton Ave Unit 72
4300 Newton Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,488
1379 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
LIGHT & BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM HOME IS AVAILABLE NOW WITH 2 CAR GARAGE!! - This 3 bedroom town home has an open floor plan. This home come with all appliances, stackable washer & dryer. There is a loft off the master bedroom with central Heat & Air.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Park
229 50th St #18
229 50th Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
756 sqft
Three Bedroom Condo for Rent!! - This condo is conveniently located near shops, restaurants, parks, schools, and easy access to freeways (805, 94, 54, 5, 15).

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Paradise Hills
5503 Alleghany St
5503 Alleghany Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1008 sqft
Charming 1944 detached bungalow centrally located to 32nd Street Naval Base, South Bay, Colleges and Downtown. Newer kitchen with breakfast bar. Spiral staircase to finished loft/attic.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Coronado
41 Kingston Court
41 Kingston Court South, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1650 sqft
Newly upgraded unit, fully furnished, ready and waiting to welcome you. Waterfront condo with a dock for your 32' boat. Patio on southern side with comfortable seating to enjoy the activities that make this a desired vacation location.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Coronado
8 Green Turtle
8 Green Turtle Road, Coronado, CA
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
5248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8 Green Turtle in Coronado. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Coronado
82 ANTIGUA COURT
82 Antigua Court, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1729 sqft
Exclusive Luxury Beach House rental in Coronado Cays. Tranquil,serene & comfortable. Waterfront condo with expansive west-facing deck. Fully & luxuriously furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath + all amenities.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Coronado
67 Tunapuna Lane
67 Tunapuna Lane, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1969 sqft
VACATION RENTAL-Escape the crowds of the Village and come relax at this beautiful Coronado Cays home right on the water. Go kayaking or paddle boarding right from your backyard. This home has 3 bedrooms, one downstairs and 3 full bathrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Coronado
53 Catspaw Cape
53 Catspaw Cape, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2050 sqft
Beautifully furnished, water front, 3bd/3ba with sliding glass doors that open up completely allowing for a true in door/ out door living experience and enjoyment of the water view. Beds: one sleeper sofa, two queen beds and king bed in master.

1 of 10

Last updated June 30 at 08:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Paradise Hills
5525 Roanoke Street
5525 Roanoke Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1062 sqft
Beautifully remodeled single family home with entertainer's outdoor deck and large yard space. This property boasts a tastefully reimagined kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large island, built in range & designer fixtures.
Results within 5 miles of National City
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 05:32 PM
2 Units Available
Rancho - Del Rey
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1300 sqft
Located just minutes from the freeway, area parks and entertainment. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two large pools, a grilling area and three playgrounds. Luxury interiors with washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
12 Units Available
East Village
F11
1110 F Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,999
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,014
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1161 sqft
We are currently operating business virtually via Facetime and Skype Tours.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
11 Units Available
Little Italy
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,076
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
886 sqft
Stylish apartment building in San Diego's Harborview neighborhood, within walking distance of San Diego Bay. One-bedroom units with granite counters, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. One underground parking space included in lease. 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
11 Units Available
Harborview
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,095
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1182 sqft
Luxury community with complimentary WiFi, charging stations, coffee bar and fob entry access. Apartments are spacious and feature high-end fixtures. Located just two blocks from the waterfront park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
10 Units Available
Core-Columbia
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,717
829 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located close to the Trolley in the Financial District with access to I-5, 163 and I-94. Huge loft apartments with high ceilings, giant windows, W/D in unit and private balconies in some apartments.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 04:43 PM
21 Units Available
Core-Columbia
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,847
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
976 sqft
Located downtown San Diego, these high-rise apartments offer modern interiors with panoramic views. Residents love the open kitchen layout, wood cabinetry and high-end features. The community's rooftop terrace includes an outdoor fireplace for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:43 PM
12 Units Available
Otay Ranch Village
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,022
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,087
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,543
1161 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 04:43 PM
5 Units Available
East Village
Market Street Village
699 14th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,645
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,086
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,858
972 sqft
Located in Downtown San Diego's East Village, this community offers residents amenities like a sauna, hot tub, gym, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
$
23 Units Available
East Village
13th & Market
1330 Market St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,758
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,146
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1157 sqft
Close to Embarcadero Marina Park South. Contemporary apartments with accent walls and wood floors. Multiple communal lounges, including a rooftop lounge with city views. Courtyard swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center for on-site workouts.
City Guide for National City, CA

National City: The San Diego suburb that proudly served as the movie location for Return of the Killer Tomatoes!

National City is located in San Diego County, just east of the San Diego Bay. About 59,000 people live in this city, which is among the oldest in San Diego with an incorporation date of 1887. In fact, Brick Row on Heritage Square is a group of row houses built the same year the city was incorporated, and its now on the National Register of Historic Places. But don't worry there are newer properties you can live in if you're not into buildings that were constructed before your grandparents were born. There are also other landmarks in the area, including the Naval Base San Diego, which is located along the three-mile stretch of the bay right next to National City. Within a mere 15-minute drive are the beaches of San Diego, Coronado Island, and the Mexico/California border, so there is plenty to do in this area.

Having trouble with Craigslist National City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in National City, CA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in National City offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in National City. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in National City can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

National City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNational City 2 Bedroom ApartmentsNational City 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsNational City 3 Bedroom Apartments
National City Apartments with BalconiesNational City Apartments with GaragesNational City Apartments with ParkingNational City Apartments with Pools
National City Apartments with Washer-DryersNational City Dog Friendly ApartmentsNational City Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CAEncinitas, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CAFairbanks Ranch, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College