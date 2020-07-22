206 Apartments for rent in National City, CA with washer-dryers
National City: The San Diego suburb that proudly served as the movie location for Return of the Killer Tomatoes!
National City is located in San Diego County, just east of the San Diego Bay. About 59,000 people live in this city, which is among the oldest in San Diego with an incorporation date of 1887. In fact, Brick Row on Heritage Square is a group of row houses built the same year the city was incorporated, and its now on the National Register of Historic Places. But don't worry there are newer properties you can live in if you're not into buildings that were constructed before your grandparents were born. There are also other landmarks in the area, including the Naval Base San Diego, which is located along the three-mile stretch of the bay right next to National City. Within a mere 15-minute drive are the beaches of San Diego, Coronado Island, and the Mexico/California border, so there is plenty to do in this area.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in National City offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in National City. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in National City can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.