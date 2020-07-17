All apartments in National City
/
National City, CA
/
1856 E 12TH Street
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

1856 E 12TH Street

1856 East 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1856 East 12th Street, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very Nice 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo - Very nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo boasts 1600+ SF of living space! New wood flooring, paint, large kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Home also features CENTRAL AC, attached 2-car garage, washer/dryer included, all with easy freeway access! $2500 rent with $2500 security deposit. Will allow small pets under 25 pounds with increased deposit. Requires 640 credit score and $6250 gross monthly income. No Section 8. Ready for July 10 move in. Shown by appointment only.

(RLNE5009196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1856 E 12TH Street have any available units?
1856 E 12TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
What amenities does 1856 E 12TH Street have?
Some of 1856 E 12TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1856 E 12TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1856 E 12TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1856 E 12TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1856 E 12TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 1856 E 12TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1856 E 12TH Street offers parking.
Does 1856 E 12TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1856 E 12TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1856 E 12TH Street have a pool?
No, 1856 E 12TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1856 E 12TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1856 E 12TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1856 E 12TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1856 E 12TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1856 E 12TH Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1856 E 12TH Street has units with air conditioning.
