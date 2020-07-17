1856 E 12TH Street

Amenities

Very Nice 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo - Very nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo boasts 1600+ SF of living space! New wood flooring, paint, large kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Home also features CENTRAL AC, attached 2-car garage, washer/dryer included, all with easy freeway access! $2500 rent with $2500 security deposit. Will allow small pets under 25 pounds with increased deposit. Requires 640 credit score and $6250 gross monthly income. No Section 8. Ready for July 10 move in. Shown by appointment only.



(RLNE5009196)