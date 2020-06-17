All apartments in Napa
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

2982 1st St.

2982 1st Street · (707) 890-6406
Location

2982 1st Street, Napa, CA 94558
Westwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2982 1st St. · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2217 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
coffee bar
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
bbq/grill
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Napa - 2982 1st St is a house in Napa, CA 94558. This 2,217 square foot house sits on a 0.29 acre lot and features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Fenced in yard. Central heat and air. This property was built in 1925. Nearby schools include Nature's Way Montessori, First Christian School of Napa and New Life Academy. The closest grocery stores are Lucky, Mi Familia Market and Browns Valley Market. Nearby coffee shops include Browns Valley Yogurt & Espresso Bar, Southside Cafe and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Andie's Cafe, Subway and Grille 29. 2982 1st St is near Browns Valley, Kensington Park

(RLNE5483389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2982 1st St. have any available units?
2982 1st St. has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2982 1st St. have?
Some of 2982 1st St.'s amenities include pet friendly, coffee bar, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2982 1st St. currently offering any rent specials?
2982 1st St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2982 1st St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2982 1st St. is pet friendly.
Does 2982 1st St. offer parking?
No, 2982 1st St. does not offer parking.
Does 2982 1st St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2982 1st St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2982 1st St. have a pool?
No, 2982 1st St. does not have a pool.
Does 2982 1st St. have accessible units?
No, 2982 1st St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2982 1st St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2982 1st St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2982 1st St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2982 1st St. has units with air conditioning.
