pet friendly coffee bar air conditioning bbq/grill

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar bbq/grill

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Napa - 2982 1st St is a house in Napa, CA 94558. This 2,217 square foot house sits on a 0.29 acre lot and features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Fenced in yard. Central heat and air. This property was built in 1925. Nearby schools include Nature's Way Montessori, First Christian School of Napa and New Life Academy. The closest grocery stores are Lucky, Mi Familia Market and Browns Valley Market. Nearby coffee shops include Browns Valley Yogurt & Espresso Bar, Southside Cafe and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Andie's Cafe, Subway and Grille 29. 2982 1st St is near Browns Valley, Kensington Park



