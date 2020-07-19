All apartments in Napa
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2135 Redwood Road

2135 Redwood Road · (707) 254-1837
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2135 Redwood Road, Napa, CA 94558
Pueblo

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2135 Redwood Road · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Napa Single Story, End Unit, Redwood Plaza Gardens - This single-story end unit is tucked away in a private Planned Unit Development, and features two bedrooms and two bathrooms; one of the bedroom/bathrooms is en-suite, maple wood laminate floors in living room, dining area and kitchen. The kitchen features quartz counter tops, electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry closet complete with washer and dryer included. There is a sliding glass door conveniently off the dining area leading to the private landscaped backyard with covered patio adjacent to the community pool and recreation center. The hall bathroom has quartz counter top and shower over bathtub, and the master bedroom bathroom features a stall shower. The unit Includes covered parking with storage room and an additional assigned non-covered parking space. The complex is convenient to shopping and transportation with easy access to highway 29.

Sorry No Pets

12 Month Lease

Due to the social distancing requirements in place we are performing initial showings of our units via video. Please see the video recording for each unit on our website. If you have any questions, click “Contact us” or give us a call at 707-254-1837.

Online applications must be submitted for consideration after videos have been viewed. If your application is approved, you will be able to schedule a personal viewing of the property prior to committing to renting. Application fees will not be refunded.

BRE License #01317082

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2135 Redwood Road have any available units?
2135 Redwood Road has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2135 Redwood Road have?
Some of 2135 Redwood Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2135 Redwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
2135 Redwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2135 Redwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 2135 Redwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Napa.
Does 2135 Redwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 2135 Redwood Road offers parking.
Does 2135 Redwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2135 Redwood Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2135 Redwood Road have a pool?
Yes, 2135 Redwood Road has a pool.
Does 2135 Redwood Road have accessible units?
No, 2135 Redwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2135 Redwood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2135 Redwood Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2135 Redwood Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2135 Redwood Road has units with air conditioning.
