Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Home - Near downtown Napa - Property Id: 172732



This beautiful charming home is now available. 2 bedroom 1 bath with SS appliances, washer and dryer in unit. 1 car garage. Walking distance to downtown Napa.



Terms:

Rent: $2,550/mo. Min One year lease.

Deposit: $3,100.



Please contact us for a showing. Thank you!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/172732

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5653536)