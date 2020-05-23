All apartments in Napa
Find more places like 1726 G St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Napa, CA
/
1726 G St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1726 G St

1726 G Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Napa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1726 G Street, Napa, CA 94559
Central Napa

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
game room
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
1726 G St., Napa CA 94559 - Lovely two bed, two bath custom home in the middle of Napa. Large front entry off the front deck has an open storage/hall closet. Open kitchen, living and dining area the leads out to the spacious backyard. Living room has a wood burning stove.
Bedrooms are extra spacious and the master has extra closet area. Master bath is tiled and hall bath off the kitchen has a shower. Plenty of room in the garage for a game room with extra storage space. Backyard has plenty of room for gardening and entertaining.

Tenants pay for all utilities
Small Pet on Approval
HVAC System

Rent $2350
Deposit $2350
App fee $40
Apply online at
www.rentnapavalley.com

Contact Julie for showing at
707-967-8401

Rent Napa Valley
CalBre #01317582

(RLNE5799267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 G St have any available units?
1726 G St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Napa, CA.
What amenities does 1726 G St have?
Some of 1726 G St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1726 G St currently offering any rent specials?
1726 G St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 G St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1726 G St is pet friendly.
Does 1726 G St offer parking?
Yes, 1726 G St does offer parking.
Does 1726 G St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 G St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 G St have a pool?
No, 1726 G St does not have a pool.
Does 1726 G St have accessible units?
No, 1726 G St does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 G St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1726 G St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1726 G St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1726 G St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane
Napa, CA 94559
Vineyard Terrace
700 Stonehouse Dr
Napa, CA 94558
Park Sienna Apartments
2052-2053 Wilkins Ave
Napa, CA 94559
Bella Vista
713 Trancas St
Napa, CA 94558
Montrachet Apartment Homes
3200 Soscol Ave
Napa, CA 94558
Hawthorn Village
3663 Solano Ave
Napa, CA 94558

Similar Pages

Napa 1 BedroomsNapa 2 Bedrooms
Napa Apartments with ParkingNapa Apartments with Pool
Napa Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CASan Ramon, CASan Rafael, CAPacifica, CAPetaluma, CA
Rohnert Park, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CASouth San Francisco, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Beard

Apartments Near Colleges

Napa Valley CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
California State University-Sacramento