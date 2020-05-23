Amenities
1726 G St., Napa CA 94559 - Lovely two bed, two bath custom home in the middle of Napa. Large front entry off the front deck has an open storage/hall closet. Open kitchen, living and dining area the leads out to the spacious backyard. Living room has a wood burning stove.
Bedrooms are extra spacious and the master has extra closet area. Master bath is tiled and hall bath off the kitchen has a shower. Plenty of room in the garage for a game room with extra storage space. Backyard has plenty of room for gardening and entertaining.
Tenants pay for all utilities
Small Pet on Approval
HVAC System
Rent $2350
Deposit $2350
App fee $40
Apply online at
www.rentnapavalley.com
Contact Julie for showing at
707-967-8401
Rent Napa Valley
CalBre #01317582
(RLNE5799267)