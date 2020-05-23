Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

1726 G St., Napa CA 94559 - Lovely two bed, two bath custom home in the middle of Napa. Large front entry off the front deck has an open storage/hall closet. Open kitchen, living and dining area the leads out to the spacious backyard. Living room has a wood burning stove.

Bedrooms are extra spacious and the master has extra closet area. Master bath is tiled and hall bath off the kitchen has a shower. Plenty of room in the garage for a game room with extra storage space. Backyard has plenty of room for gardening and entertaining.



Tenants pay for all utilities

Small Pet on Approval

HVAC System



Rent $2350

Deposit $2350

App fee $40

Apply online at

www.rentnapavalley.com



Contact Julie for showing at

707-967-8401



Rent Napa Valley

CalBre #01317582



