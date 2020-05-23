All apartments in Napa
Find more places like 1000 Toldi Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Napa, CA
/
1000 Toldi Lane
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:45 AM

1000 Toldi Lane

1000 Toldi Lane · (707) 335-6912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Napa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1000 Toldi Lane, Napa, CA 94558
Pueblo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2201 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful and meticulously maintained Artist's home with 3 bed, 3 baths and separate den/study. Gorgeous distressed maple floors throughout public areas and vaulted ceiling in living/dining room with cozy fireplace. Generously sized downstairs bedroom and full bath. Lovely master suite with separate soaking tub and shower, and walk-in closet. Charming back and side yards with plenty of shade for entertaining. Super clean and ready for new tenancy, includes central heat and air, refrigerator, washer & dryer, monthly landscape services. NO Smoker-No Pets. Applications taken online only at www.prorent.ORG. Agent Dre #00981151.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,095, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $5,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Toldi Lane have any available units?
1000 Toldi Lane has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1000 Toldi Lane have?
Some of 1000 Toldi Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Toldi Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Toldi Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Toldi Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Toldi Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Napa.
Does 1000 Toldi Lane offer parking?
No, 1000 Toldi Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1000 Toldi Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 Toldi Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Toldi Lane have a pool?
No, 1000 Toldi Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Toldi Lane have accessible units?
No, 1000 Toldi Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Toldi Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Toldi Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Toldi Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1000 Toldi Lane has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1000 Toldi Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane
Napa, CA 94559
Montrachet Apartment Homes
3200 Soscol Ave
Napa, CA 94558
Hawthorn Village
3663 Solano Ave
Napa, CA 94558
Vineyard Terrace
700 Stonehouse Dr
Napa, CA 94558
Park Sienna Apartments
2052-2053 Wilkins Ave
Napa, CA 94559

Similar Pages

Napa 1 BedroomsNapa 2 Bedrooms
Napa Apartments with ParkingNapa Apartments with Pool
Napa Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CASan Ramon, CASan Rafael, CAPacifica, CAPetaluma, CA
Rohnert Park, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CASouth San Francisco, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Beard

Apartments Near Colleges

Napa Valley CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
California State University-Sacramento
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity