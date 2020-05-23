1000 Toldi Lane

Amenities
Beautiful and meticulously maintained Artist's home with 3 bed, 3 baths and separate den/study. Gorgeous distressed maple floors throughout public areas and vaulted ceiling in living/dining room with cozy fireplace. Generously sized downstairs bedroom and full bath. Lovely master suite with separate soaking tub and shower, and walk-in closet. Charming back and side yards with plenty of shade for entertaining. Super clean and ready for new tenancy, includes central heat and air, refrigerator, washer & dryer, monthly landscape services. NO Smoker-No Pets. Applications taken online only at www.prorent.ORG. Agent Dre #00981151.
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,095, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $5,000, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.