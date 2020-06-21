39340 Calle San Clemente

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking bbq/grill garage

Available 6/12. Murrieta Cul-De-Sac home features 4 bedrooms, all tile and wood laminate flooring, open kitchen to family room and backyard view, granite countertops, dining room, ceiling fans, fireplace, large master bedroom with his/her closets, balcony, his/her sinks, walk in shower, downstairs laundry, huge backyard with patio cover, with front yard gardener only. **Water softener and backyard BBQ operation unknown and may not be repaired by owner. **The single car garage is not available to park and is a gym room.



DRE01835133