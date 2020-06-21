All apartments in Murrieta
Find more places like 39340 Calle San Clemente.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Murrieta, CA
/
39340 Calle San Clemente
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:10 AM

39340 Calle San Clemente

39340 Calle San Clemente · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Murrieta
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

39340 Calle San Clemente, Murrieta, CA 92562
Murrieta Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available 6/12. Murrieta Cul-De-Sac home features 4 bedrooms, all tile and wood laminate flooring, open kitchen to family room and backyard view, granite countertops, dining room, ceiling fans, fireplace, large master bedroom with his/her closets, balcony, his/her sinks, walk in shower, downstairs laundry, huge backyard with patio cover, with front yard gardener only. **Water softener and backyard BBQ operation unknown and may not be repaired by owner. **The single car garage is not available to park and is a gym room.

DRE01835133

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39340 Calle San Clemente have any available units?
39340 Calle San Clemente doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murrieta, CA.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
What amenities does 39340 Calle San Clemente have?
Some of 39340 Calle San Clemente's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39340 Calle San Clemente currently offering any rent specials?
39340 Calle San Clemente isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39340 Calle San Clemente pet-friendly?
Yes, 39340 Calle San Clemente is pet friendly.
Does 39340 Calle San Clemente offer parking?
Yes, 39340 Calle San Clemente does offer parking.
Does 39340 Calle San Clemente have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39340 Calle San Clemente does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39340 Calle San Clemente have a pool?
No, 39340 Calle San Clemente does not have a pool.
Does 39340 Calle San Clemente have accessible units?
No, 39340 Calle San Clemente does not have accessible units.
Does 39340 Calle San Clemente have units with dishwashers?
No, 39340 Calle San Clemente does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd
Murrieta, CA 92563
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue
Murrieta, CA 92563
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd
Murrieta, CA 92562
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave
Murrieta, CA 92562
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd
Murrieta, CA 92563
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave
Murrieta, CA 92562

Similar Pages

Murrieta 1 BedroomsMurrieta 2 Bedrooms
Murrieta Apartments with GarageMurrieta Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Murrieta Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College