37253 Tucana Pl

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

3BD/2.5 Bath, two story, two car garage home located in North Star Ranch Community, Murrieta.

Walk in to a living room/dining combo

with laminate wood like floors.

The kitchen open to the family room with a gas fireplace offers plenty of storage space and an island with sitting

for breakfast on the run.

Appliances include a dishwasher, gas stove/oven and over the stove microwave.

Upstairs features spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, dual basin vanity with lots of counter space. Soaker tub and separate shower.

Two more bedrooms share a full bath.

The no maintenance back yard is perfect for summer barbecues.

This community offers many amenities, featuring a pool and spa outdoor cooking area, playground and picnic area.

Centrally located to shopping centers and award winning schools!

Hurry it won't last!



Available July 1, 2020 or possibly sooner

Sorry, No pets

Sorry, No smoking

Utilities are tenant's responsibility