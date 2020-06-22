All apartments in Murrieta
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:29 AM

37253 Tucana Pl

37253 Tucana Place · (951) 813-9062
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

37253 Tucana Place, Murrieta, CA 92563

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1795 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
3BD/2.5 Bath, two story, two car garage home located in North Star Ranch Community, Murrieta.
Walk in to a living room/dining combo
with laminate wood like floors.
The kitchen open to the family room with a gas fireplace offers plenty of storage space and an island with sitting
for breakfast on the run.
Appliances include a dishwasher, gas stove/oven and over the stove microwave.
Upstairs features spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, dual basin vanity with lots of counter space. Soaker tub and separate shower.
Two more bedrooms share a full bath.
The no maintenance back yard is perfect for summer barbecues.
This community offers many amenities, featuring a pool and spa outdoor cooking area, playground and picnic area.
Centrally located to shopping centers and award winning schools!
Hurry it won't last!

Available July 1, 2020 or possibly sooner
Sorry, No pets
Sorry, No smoking
Utilities are tenant's responsibility

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37253 Tucana Pl have any available units?
37253 Tucana Pl has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
What amenities does 37253 Tucana Pl have?
Some of 37253 Tucana Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37253 Tucana Pl currently offering any rent specials?
37253 Tucana Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37253 Tucana Pl pet-friendly?
No, 37253 Tucana Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murrieta.
Does 37253 Tucana Pl offer parking?
Yes, 37253 Tucana Pl does offer parking.
Does 37253 Tucana Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37253 Tucana Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37253 Tucana Pl have a pool?
Yes, 37253 Tucana Pl has a pool.
Does 37253 Tucana Pl have accessible units?
No, 37253 Tucana Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 37253 Tucana Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37253 Tucana Pl has units with dishwashers.
