Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Beautiful 1,921 sq. ft home with 2 master and an office, with an open family room and dinning area, with full kitchen and breakfast area is located in a gated secured senior only area of Murrieta with beautiful well designed amenities, such as swimming pool, ground tennis, dancing facility, arts and craft, exercise room and many more.