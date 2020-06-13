All apartments in Mountain View
Find more places like 96 Church St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mountain View, CA
/
96 Church St
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

96 Church St

96 Church Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mountain View
See all
Old Mountain View
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

96 Church Street, Mountain View, CA 94041
Old Mountain View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Who wouldve thought that coziness and class could meet in this home?

This home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with its huge hardwood floor area. The warm tone of the paint makes it cozier. The bright kitchen is furnished with a Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Range hood, Microwave Oven. The washer/dryer is in-unit for your laundry needs. Enjoy your favorite novel or have a sip of your favorite tea or coffee in the fenced yard or on the patio. The ceiling fan and gas heating are provided for your comfort.

Aside from the spacious two-car garage, more parking space is provided in the driveway.

This property has a walk score of 73. It is a 19-minute walk from the Bullet, the Limited and the Local at the Mt View Caltrain stop. Just a few blocks away are the Edith Landels Elementary School and the Benjamin Bubb Elementary School. It has an easy access to Steven Creek Fwy. Nearby parks include Pioneer Park, Graham School Park, and Bubb Park.

This property is move-in ready!

SMALL PETS ARE ALLOWED!

This house is warmer than you ever think of, so come and visit it now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5627306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 Church St have any available units?
96 Church St has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 96 Church St have?
Some of 96 Church St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 Church St currently offering any rent specials?
96 Church St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 Church St pet-friendly?
Yes, 96 Church St is pet friendly.
Does 96 Church St offer parking?
Yes, 96 Church St does offer parking.
Does 96 Church St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 96 Church St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 Church St have a pool?
No, 96 Church St does not have a pool.
Does 96 Church St have accessible units?
No, 96 Church St does not have accessible units.
Does 96 Church St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 96 Church St has units with dishwashers.
Does 96 Church St have units with air conditioning?
No, 96 Church St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 96 Church St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Verve
1984 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
Novo
2270 El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
Maplewood
1885 California St
Mountain View, CA 94041
eaves Creekside
151 Calderon Ave
Mountain View, CA 94041
Park Place
851 Church St
Mountain View, CA 94041
Reserve at Mountain View
870 E El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
Heatherstone
877 Heatherstone Way
Mountain View, CA 94040
The Dean
458 San Antonio Rd
Mountain View, CA 94040

Similar Pages

Mountain View 1 BedroomsMountain View 2 Bedrooms
Mountain View Apartments with ParkingMountain View Dog Friendly Apartments
Mountain View Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Moffett WhismanSan AntonioMonta Loma Farley Rock
Grant Sylvan ParkOld Mountain View
Miramonte SpringerShoreline West

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity