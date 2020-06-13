96 Church St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage internet access

Who wouldve thought that coziness and class could meet in this home?



This home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with its huge hardwood floor area. The warm tone of the paint makes it cozier. The bright kitchen is furnished with a Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Range hood, Microwave Oven. The washer/dryer is in-unit for your laundry needs. Enjoy your favorite novel or have a sip of your favorite tea or coffee in the fenced yard or on the patio. The ceiling fan and gas heating are provided for your comfort.



Aside from the spacious two-car garage, more parking space is provided in the driveway.



This property has a walk score of 73. It is a 19-minute walk from the Bullet, the Limited and the Local at the Mt View Caltrain stop. Just a few blocks away are the Edith Landels Elementary School and the Benjamin Bubb Elementary School. It has an easy access to Steven Creek Fwy. Nearby parks include Pioneer Park, Graham School Park, and Bubb Park.



This property is move-in ready!



SMALL PETS ARE ALLOWED!



This house is warmer than you ever think of, so come and visit it now!



No Pets Allowed



