Mountain View, CA
532 Tyrella Ave Apt 29
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:34 AM

532 Tyrella Ave Apt 29

532 Tyrella Avenue · (408) 703-5704
Location

532 Tyrella Avenue, Mountain View, CA 94043
Moffett-Whisman

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,790

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Gorgeously remodeled townhome with 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom upstairs and a powder room downstairs (1.5 bathrooms) and Spacious 1128 square-feet. It is the end-unit and receives a lot of natural sunlight and is completely remodeled so the home feels brand new. It has an open floor plan with brand new kitchen, brand new hardwood floors, brand new washrooms, double-pane windows and newly painted interior and exterior. Amenities included with rent are landscaping, community pool, cabana, playground and dog walking grounds. It's very close to Hetch Hetchy Trail and Stevens Creek Trail to easily bike to NASA (1 mile), Google and LinkedIn (4 miles). There is easy access to highway 85 and 101 and is located walking distance from downtown Mountain View - Castro Street. Owner will install Central Air.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 Tyrella Ave Apt 29 have any available units?
532 Tyrella Ave Apt 29 has a unit available for $3,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mountain View, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mountain View Rent Report.
What amenities does 532 Tyrella Ave Apt 29 have?
Some of 532 Tyrella Ave Apt 29's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 Tyrella Ave Apt 29 currently offering any rent specials?
532 Tyrella Ave Apt 29 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 Tyrella Ave Apt 29 pet-friendly?
Yes, 532 Tyrella Ave Apt 29 is pet friendly.
Does 532 Tyrella Ave Apt 29 offer parking?
No, 532 Tyrella Ave Apt 29 does not offer parking.
Does 532 Tyrella Ave Apt 29 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 532 Tyrella Ave Apt 29 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 Tyrella Ave Apt 29 have a pool?
Yes, 532 Tyrella Ave Apt 29 has a pool.
Does 532 Tyrella Ave Apt 29 have accessible units?
No, 532 Tyrella Ave Apt 29 does not have accessible units.
Does 532 Tyrella Ave Apt 29 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 532 Tyrella Ave Apt 29 has units with dishwashers.
