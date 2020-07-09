532 Tyrella Ave Apt 29

Amenities

Gorgeously remodeled townhome with 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom upstairs and a powder room downstairs (1.5 bathrooms) and Spacious 1128 square-feet. It is the end-unit and receives a lot of natural sunlight and is completely remodeled so the home feels brand new. It has an open floor plan with brand new kitchen, brand new hardwood floors, brand new washrooms, double-pane windows and newly painted interior and exterior. Amenities included with rent are landscaping, community pool, cabana, playground and dog walking grounds. It's very close to Hetch Hetchy Trail and Stevens Creek Trail to easily bike to NASA (1 mile), Google and LinkedIn (4 miles). There is easy access to highway 85 and 101 and is located walking distance from downtown Mountain View - Castro Street. Owner will install Central Air.