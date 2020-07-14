50 East Middlefield Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking pool microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

A spacious and bright 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located on the first floor. Big master bedroom. Kitchen has new refrigerator and microwave. The Backyard Patio has an open concept allowing for more scenic view.



Close proximity to:

3 minute walk to the park

3 minute drive to Google Quad Campus, 9 min to Googleplex

3 minute drive to Symantec Corporate Office

3 minute drive to Ducati Corporate Office

7 minute drive to Caltrain Station

85/101 freeway.



Nearby restaurants: Srasa Kitchen, La Costena/ Roger’s Deli & Donut

Nearby Schools are: Theuerkauf Elementary, Crittenden Middle, Mountain View High

Nearby Parks: Whisman Park



Rent: $2475

Security Deposit: $2475

Pets: Not Allowed

Utilities: HOA covers water & garbage

Community Pool

Laundry room on site

Assigned 1 car parking space



Apply at WWW.Lpmsiliconvalley.com



To schedule a showing or for more information contact:



Jeannie Handa

Agent/Property Manager

BRE #01977961

650-224-9624-cell



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,475, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,475, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.