Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:51 PM

50 East Middlefield Road

50 East Middlefield Road · No Longer Available
Location

50 East Middlefield Road, Mountain View, CA 94043
Moffett-Whisman

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
A spacious and bright 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located on the first floor. Big master bedroom. Kitchen has new refrigerator and microwave. The Backyard Patio has an open concept allowing for more scenic view.

Close proximity to:
3 minute walk to the park
3 minute drive to Google Quad Campus, 9 min to Googleplex
3 minute drive to Symantec Corporate Office
3 minute drive to Ducati Corporate Office
7 minute drive to Caltrain Station
85/101 freeway.

Nearby restaurants: Srasa Kitchen, La Costena/ Roger’s Deli & Donut
Nearby Schools are: Theuerkauf Elementary, Crittenden Middle, Mountain View High
Nearby Parks: Whisman Park

Rent: $2475
Security Deposit: $2475
Pets: Not Allowed
Utilities: HOA covers water & garbage
Community Pool
Laundry room on site
Assigned 1 car parking space

Apply at WWW.Lpmsiliconvalley.com

To schedule a showing or for more information contact:

Jeannie Handa
Agent/Property Manager
BRE #01977961
650-224-9624-cell

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,475, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,475, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 East Middlefield Road have any available units?
50 East Middlefield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountain View, CA.
How much is rent in Mountain View, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mountain View Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 East Middlefield Road have?
Some of 50 East Middlefield Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 East Middlefield Road currently offering any rent specials?
50 East Middlefield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 East Middlefield Road pet-friendly?
No, 50 East Middlefield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountain View.
Does 50 East Middlefield Road offer parking?
Yes, 50 East Middlefield Road offers parking.
Does 50 East Middlefield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 East Middlefield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 East Middlefield Road have a pool?
Yes, 50 East Middlefield Road has a pool.
Does 50 East Middlefield Road have accessible units?
No, 50 East Middlefield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 50 East Middlefield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 East Middlefield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
