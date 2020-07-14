50 East Middlefield Road

Amenities
A spacious and bright 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located on the first floor. Big master bedroom. Kitchen has new refrigerator and microwave. The Backyard Patio has an open concept allowing for more scenic view.
Close proximity to:
3 minute walk to the park
3 minute drive to Google Quad Campus, 9 min to Googleplex
3 minute drive to Symantec Corporate Office
3 minute drive to Ducati Corporate Office
7 minute drive to Caltrain Station
85/101 freeway.
Nearby restaurants: Srasa Kitchen, La Costena/ Roger’s Deli & Donut
Nearby Schools are: Theuerkauf Elementary, Crittenden Middle, Mountain View High
Nearby Parks: Whisman Park
Rent: $2475
Security Deposit: $2475
Pets: Not Allowed
Utilities: HOA covers water & garbage
Community Pool
Laundry room on site
Assigned 1 car parking space
Apply at WWW.Lpmsiliconvalley.com
To schedule a showing or for more information contact:
Jeannie Handa
Agent/Property Manager
BRE #01977961
650-224-9624-cell
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,475, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,475, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.