Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:48 AM

181 Del Medio AVE 108

181 Del Medio Avenue · (650) 465-6095
Location

181 Del Medio Avenue, Mountain View, CA 94040
San Antonio

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
pool
courtyard
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
pool
Perfect place to work from home! Corner unit, very private and quiet, bright and clean, in safe and green gated complex. Beautiful courtyard with trees, flowers, paths and swimming pool. Spacious living room with lots of natural lights & glass sliding door to sunny balcony. Separate dining area with large window opens to the kitchen. Large bedroom with oversized window and wall to wall closet with mirrored doors. Closet with mirrored doors plus a linen closet in hallway. 1 covered carport space with extra storage. Building and parking secured with private entrance and gate. Conveniently located in the heart of Silicon Valley, in walking distance to San Antonio Village and several min. drive to all major companies, Mountain View and Los Altos downtown, Stanford University, and in close proximity to HWY101, HWY85, HWY280, Central Expw, etc... LEASE COVERS HOA, WATER, GARBAGE & ELECTRICITY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 Del Medio AVE 108 have any available units?
181 Del Medio AVE 108 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mountain View, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mountain View Rent Report.
What amenities does 181 Del Medio AVE 108 have?
Some of 181 Del Medio AVE 108's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 Del Medio AVE 108 currently offering any rent specials?
181 Del Medio AVE 108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 Del Medio AVE 108 pet-friendly?
No, 181 Del Medio AVE 108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountain View.
Does 181 Del Medio AVE 108 offer parking?
Yes, 181 Del Medio AVE 108 offers parking.
Does 181 Del Medio AVE 108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 181 Del Medio AVE 108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 Del Medio AVE 108 have a pool?
Yes, 181 Del Medio AVE 108 has a pool.
Does 181 Del Medio AVE 108 have accessible units?
No, 181 Del Medio AVE 108 does not have accessible units.
Does 181 Del Medio AVE 108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 181 Del Medio AVE 108 does not have units with dishwashers.
