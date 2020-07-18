181 Del Medio AVE 108

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities carport courtyard parking pool

Perfect place to work from home! Corner unit, very private and quiet, bright and clean, in safe and green gated complex. Beautiful courtyard with trees, flowers, paths and swimming pool. Spacious living room with lots of natural lights & glass sliding door to sunny balcony. Separate dining area with large window opens to the kitchen. Large bedroom with oversized window and wall to wall closet with mirrored doors. Closet with mirrored doors plus a linen closet in hallway. 1 covered carport space with extra storage. Building and parking secured with private entrance and gate. Conveniently located in the heart of Silicon Valley, in walking distance to San Antonio Village and several min. drive to all major companies, Mountain View and Los Altos downtown, Stanford University, and in close proximity to HWY101, HWY85, HWY280, Central Expw, etc... LEASE COVERS HOA, WATER, GARBAGE & ELECTRICITY!