1299 Cuernavaca Circulo Available 07/15/20 Spacious 4-bedroom Home for rent in the Cuernavaca Community-$6,350/mo. - Tenant Planet is proud to present this luxurious 4 bedroom home for rent in Mountain View. It is a Mediterranean-style home with a simple open concept allowing you to make the space you own! Radiant natural light flows through the entire home, which adds to the “openness” feeling of the home. It offers a private backyard, Fireplace in the Master Bedroom! You will surely fall in love with this home.



YouTube Video Link: https://youtu.be/pBBARgbdqGo



Location:

* Mins to major freeways 85,101 and 237

* Step out to beautifully maintained, sprawling private park with blooms all year long, kids play structure, clubhouse, pool, jacuzzis, and gym.

* Tree-lined streets for neighborhood walks

* Walking distance to Steven's Creek trail

* Steps to restaurants, Safeway, Best buy and Pamf facilities

* Top-rated MV Schools: Huff, Graham, & MVHS (Renter to Verify)



The Home itself:

* Upgraded bright, spacious, Mediterranean-style home.

* Two-story floor plan in a corner location for added privacy.

* Separate formal dining area.

* Large family room with cozy fireplace plus sliding doors lead to a partially covered patio & backyard

* Gas fireplace and cooktop

* A/C and 2 heaters with nest thermostat

*A/C in the Bedrooms.

* Premium carpets everywhere.

* Freshly painted.



Lease Terms

- 1-year lease

- Property available to move in 7/15/2020

- Rent $6,350

- Security deposit $12,000

- Tenants to pay all utilities.

- Tenants to carry renters insurance with at least $100,000 in coverage policy.

- No smoking permitted on the premises.

- No Pets.

- Parking: 2-Car Garage, Street Parking.



No Pets Allowed



