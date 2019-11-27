All apartments in Mountain View
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

1299 Cuernavaca Circulo

1299 Cuernavaca Circulo · (619) 427-2400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1299 Cuernavaca Circulo, Mountain View, CA 94040
Grant-Sylvan Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1299 Cuernavaca Circulo · Avail. Jul 15

$6,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2493 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
1299 Cuernavaca Circulo Available 07/15/20 Spacious 4-bedroom Home for rent in the Cuernavaca Community-$6,350/mo. - Tenant Planet is proud to present this luxurious 4 bedroom home for rent in Mountain View. It is a Mediterranean-style home with a simple open concept allowing you to make the space you own! Radiant natural light flows through the entire home, which adds to the “openness” feeling of the home. It offers a private backyard, Fireplace in the Master Bedroom! You will surely fall in love with this home.

YouTube Video Link: https://youtu.be/pBBARgbdqGo

Location:
* Mins to major freeways 85,101 and 237
* Step out to beautifully maintained, sprawling private park with blooms all year long, kids play structure, clubhouse, pool, jacuzzis, and gym. 
* Tree-lined streets for neighborhood walks
* Walking distance to Steven's Creek trail
* Steps to restaurants, Safeway, Best buy and Pamf facilities
* Top-rated MV Schools: Huff, Graham, & MVHS (Renter to Verify)

The Home itself:
* Upgraded bright, spacious, Mediterranean-style home.
* Two-story floor plan in a corner location for added privacy.
* Separate formal dining area. 
* Large family room with cozy fireplace plus sliding doors lead to a partially covered patio & backyard
* Gas fireplace and cooktop
* A/C and 2 heaters with nest thermostat
*A/C in the Bedrooms.
* Premium carpets everywhere.
* Freshly painted.

Lease Terms
- 1-year lease
- Property available to move in 7/15/2020
- Rent $6,350
- Security deposit $12,000
- Tenants to pay all utilities.
- Tenants to carry renters insurance with at least $100,000 in coverage policy.
- No smoking permitted on the premises.
- No Pets.
- Parking: 2-Car Garage, Street Parking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1299 Cuernavaca Circulo have any available units?
1299 Cuernavaca Circulo has a unit available for $6,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1299 Cuernavaca Circulo have?
Some of 1299 Cuernavaca Circulo's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1299 Cuernavaca Circulo currently offering any rent specials?
1299 Cuernavaca Circulo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1299 Cuernavaca Circulo pet-friendly?
No, 1299 Cuernavaca Circulo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountain View.
Does 1299 Cuernavaca Circulo offer parking?
Yes, 1299 Cuernavaca Circulo does offer parking.
Does 1299 Cuernavaca Circulo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1299 Cuernavaca Circulo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1299 Cuernavaca Circulo have a pool?
Yes, 1299 Cuernavaca Circulo has a pool.
Does 1299 Cuernavaca Circulo have accessible units?
No, 1299 Cuernavaca Circulo does not have accessible units.
Does 1299 Cuernavaca Circulo have units with dishwashers?
No, 1299 Cuernavaca Circulo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1299 Cuernavaca Circulo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1299 Cuernavaca Circulo has units with air conditioning.
