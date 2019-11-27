Amenities
1299 Cuernavaca Circulo Available 07/15/20 Spacious 4-bedroom Home for rent in the Cuernavaca Community-$6,350/mo. - Tenant Planet is proud to present this luxurious 4 bedroom home for rent in Mountain View. It is a Mediterranean-style home with a simple open concept allowing you to make the space you own! Radiant natural light flows through the entire home, which adds to the “openness” feeling of the home. It offers a private backyard, Fireplace in the Master Bedroom! You will surely fall in love with this home.
YouTube Video Link: https://youtu.be/pBBARgbdqGo
Location:
* Mins to major freeways 85,101 and 237
* Step out to beautifully maintained, sprawling private park with blooms all year long, kids play structure, clubhouse, pool, jacuzzis, and gym.
* Tree-lined streets for neighborhood walks
* Walking distance to Steven's Creek trail
* Steps to restaurants, Safeway, Best buy and Pamf facilities
* Top-rated MV Schools: Huff, Graham, & MVHS (Renter to Verify)
The Home itself:
* Upgraded bright, spacious, Mediterranean-style home.
* Two-story floor plan in a corner location for added privacy.
* Separate formal dining area.
* Large family room with cozy fireplace plus sliding doors lead to a partially covered patio & backyard
* Gas fireplace and cooktop
* A/C and 2 heaters with nest thermostat
*A/C in the Bedrooms.
* Premium carpets everywhere.
* Freshly painted.
Lease Terms
- 1-year lease
- Property available to move in 7/15/2020
- Rent $6,350
- Security deposit $12,000
- Tenants to pay all utilities.
- Tenants to carry renters insurance with at least $100,000 in coverage policy.
- No smoking permitted on the premises.
- No Pets.
- Parking: 2-Car Garage, Street Parking.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5840362)