116 Nancy Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

117 Available 04/18/20 POSSIBLY AVAILABLE AS SOON AS 4/18/2020 - LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Updated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home on a lovely cul de sac in a great Mountain View neighborhood. The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops, refinished cabinets and includes gas stove and refrigerator. The bathroom has been beautifully updated as well. Home has original hardwood floors throughout and original woodwork trim - all professionally refinished. Energy efficient tankless water heater, dual pane windows and ceiling fans in every room - perfect for summer days. Fans also have winter settings to help save on heating costs. Indoor laundry area with hookups and laundry sink. Newer copper water lines and sewer drain lines. Fenced in backyard and nice sized 1 car garage with attic providing plenty of room for parking and storage.

Fabulous commute location with quick and easy access to freeways and Caltrain. Many major high tech companies are just minutes away as well as highly rated Mountain View schools. Dinner is just a quick stroll to Downtown Mountain View. Close to grocery stores, shopping, Stevens Creek Trail and everything else Mountain View has to offer.

Renters pay for all utilities and Owners pay for regular yard care. Please, no pets, no smokers. Credit and background reports will be at prospective Tenants expense.

All Covid-19 Shelter in Place Order rules to be followed. Virtual tours will be made available 4/15/20 after current Tenants have moved out. In the interim, please view these photos that were taken, prior to current tenants move in. Don't miss out on this sweet home!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/116-nancy-ct-mountain-view-ca-94041-usa-unit-117/f332b1fe-3ef6-4f55-aeca-6c76aa7af3f3



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5697303)