All apartments in Mountain View
Find more places like 116 Nancy Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mountain View, CA
/
116 Nancy Court
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:47 AM

116 Nancy Court

116 Nancy Court · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mountain View
See all
Old Mountain View
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

116 Nancy Court, Mountain View, CA 94041
Old Mountain View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 117 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
117 Available 04/18/20 POSSIBLY AVAILABLE AS SOON AS 4/18/2020 - LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Updated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home on a lovely cul de sac in a great Mountain View neighborhood. The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops, refinished cabinets and includes gas stove and refrigerator. The bathroom has been beautifully updated as well. Home has original hardwood floors throughout and original woodwork trim - all professionally refinished. Energy efficient tankless water heater, dual pane windows and ceiling fans in every room - perfect for summer days. Fans also have winter settings to help save on heating costs. Indoor laundry area with hookups and laundry sink. Newer copper water lines and sewer drain lines. Fenced in backyard and nice sized 1 car garage with attic providing plenty of room for parking and storage.
Fabulous commute location with quick and easy access to freeways and Caltrain. Many major high tech companies are just minutes away as well as highly rated Mountain View schools. Dinner is just a quick stroll to Downtown Mountain View. Close to grocery stores, shopping, Stevens Creek Trail and everything else Mountain View has to offer.
Renters pay for all utilities and Owners pay for regular yard care. Please, no pets, no smokers. Credit and background reports will be at prospective Tenants expense.
All Covid-19 Shelter in Place Order rules to be followed. Virtual tours will be made available 4/15/20 after current Tenants have moved out. In the interim, please view these photos that were taken, prior to current tenants move in. Don't miss out on this sweet home!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/116-nancy-ct-mountain-view-ca-94041-usa-unit-117/f332b1fe-3ef6-4f55-aeca-6c76aa7af3f3

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5697303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Nancy Court have any available units?
116 Nancy Court has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 Nancy Court have?
Some of 116 Nancy Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Nancy Court currently offering any rent specials?
116 Nancy Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Nancy Court pet-friendly?
No, 116 Nancy Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountain View.
Does 116 Nancy Court offer parking?
Yes, 116 Nancy Court does offer parking.
Does 116 Nancy Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Nancy Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Nancy Court have a pool?
No, 116 Nancy Court does not have a pool.
Does 116 Nancy Court have accessible units?
No, 116 Nancy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Nancy Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Nancy Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Nancy Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Nancy Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 116 Nancy Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Verve
1984 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
Novo
2270 El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
100 Moffett
100 Moffett Blvd
Mountain View, CA 94043
eaves Creekside
151 Calderon Ave
Mountain View, CA 94041
Reserve at Mountain View
870 E El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
Montrose
1720 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
Heatherstone
877 Heatherstone Way
Mountain View, CA 94040
Madera
455 W Evelyn Ave
Mountain View, CA 94041

Similar Pages

Mountain View 1 BedroomsMountain View 2 Bedrooms
Mountain View Apartments with ParkingMountain View Dog Friendly Apartments
Mountain View Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Moffett WhismanSan AntonioMonta Loma Farley Rock
Grant Sylvan ParkOld Mountain View
Miramonte SpringerShoreline West

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity