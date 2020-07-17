All apartments in Monterey
Find more places like 125 Via Gayuba.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monterey, CA
/
125 Via Gayuba
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

125 Via Gayuba

125 Via Gayuba · (831) 375-0984
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Monterey
See all
Monterey Vista
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

125 Via Gayuba, Monterey, CA 93940
Monterey Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 125 Via Gayuba · Avail. Jul 27

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
carport
fireplace
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
125 Via Gayuba Available 07/27/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Fully Furnished in Monterey - This is a great 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home, fully furnished with washer & dryer, fenced in back yard, carport parking and fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout, gas stove. Sorry no pets, owner pays sewage.

Monterey Peninsula is home to Cannery Row, Fisherman's Wharf and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Popular destinations also include Big Sur, Pebble Beach and the City of Carmel.

Call 831-375-0984
Cardinalli Realty and Property Management Co. Inc.
www.cardinallirealty.com
Lic # 01878046

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4112319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Via Gayuba have any available units?
125 Via Gayuba has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Monterey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Monterey Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 Via Gayuba have?
Some of 125 Via Gayuba's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Via Gayuba currently offering any rent specials?
125 Via Gayuba is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Via Gayuba pet-friendly?
No, 125 Via Gayuba is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey.
Does 125 Via Gayuba offer parking?
Yes, 125 Via Gayuba offers parking.
Does 125 Via Gayuba have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 Via Gayuba offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Via Gayuba have a pool?
No, 125 Via Gayuba does not have a pool.
Does 125 Via Gayuba have accessible units?
No, 125 Via Gayuba does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Via Gayuba have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Via Gayuba does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 125 Via Gayuba?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pacific Pines
930 Casanova Avenue
Monterey, CA 93940
Pacific Vista
57 Soledad Dr
Monterey, CA 93940
Monterey Pines Apartments
201 Glenwood Cir
Monterey, CA 93940
Monterey Townhouse
825 Casanova Ave
Monterey, CA 93940

Similar Pages

Monterey 1 BedroomsMonterey 2 Bedrooms
Monterey Apartments with BalconiesMonterey Apartments with Parking
Monterey Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CASalinas, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CASanta Cruz, CA
Los Gatos, CAMorgan Hill, CALos Altos, CAGilroy, CAMarina, CAPacific Grove, CA
Capitola, CADel Monte Forest, CAHollister, CASaratoga, CASoquel, CARio del Mar, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Monterey Vista

Apartments Near Colleges

Monterey Peninsula CollegeNaval Postgraduate School
De Anza CollegeHartnell College
Mission College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity