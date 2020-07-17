Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors carport fireplace furnished range

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities carport parking

125 Via Gayuba Available 07/27/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Fully Furnished in Monterey - This is a great 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home, fully furnished with washer & dryer, fenced in back yard, carport parking and fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout, gas stove. Sorry no pets, owner pays sewage.



Monterey Peninsula is home to Cannery Row, Fisherman's Wharf and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Popular destinations also include Big Sur, Pebble Beach and the City of Carmel.



Call 831-375-0984

Cardinalli Realty and Property Management Co. Inc.

www.cardinallirealty.com

Lic # 01878046



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4112319)