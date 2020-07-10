49 Apartments for rent in Monterey, CA with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
6 Units Available
Casanova Oak Knoll
Pacific Pines
930 Casanova Avenue, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
888 sqft
Located just minutes from the dining and shopping the area is known for. This upscale community offers stunning views and is near the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Pet-friendly. Homes feature a balcony, updated appliances and carpeting.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Monterey Vista
150 San Bernabe Drive
150 San Bernabe Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1441 sqft
Newly Updated Monterey Mid-Century Home - (FRANR I/O) San Carlos Agency, Inc. offers this wonderful home in the desirable Peter’s Gate area of Monterey. Pristine condition.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
New Monterey
718 Lottie Street
718 Lottie Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1204 sqft
COMING SOON - Charming Monterey Home - Charming home in great location / neighborhood. Two fireplaces in the home, one in the living room and one in the master bedroom. There is a washer & Dryer in the home for you us.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Villa Del Monte
3805 Zen Garden Cottage
251 Dela Vina Avenue, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,392
800 sqft
Welcome to “Zen Garden Cottage”! Sleeps 5 **For up-to-the-minute availability and the best possible rates, call the Sanctuary Vacation Rentals office directly to book this home! **$4392 to $5864 per month depending on time of year and length of

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Del Monte Beach
3731 Baylights By The Sea
1 Surf Way, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,241
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $3241 to $4818 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** Beautiful views of Monterey Bay and the sound of the

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Monterey Vista
116 Mar Vista Drive
116 Mar Vista Drive, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1025 sqft
116 Mar Vista Dr. #180 Monterey CA. 93940 2 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths $2,500 security deposit, $125 document preparation fee 1,025 sq. ft.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Del Monte Beach
3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes
125 Surf Way, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,081
830 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $4081 to $4817 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This ocean-side 1-bedroom 1-bath condominium nestles

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Monterey Vista
61 Cielo Vista Drive
61 Cielo Vista Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2220 sqft
61 Cielo Vista Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Monterey Home with Incredible Bay Views - (MIMS2) San Carlos Agency, Inc.

1 of 34

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Old Town
1021 Harrison
1021 Harrison Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Charming two bedroom one bath House with Den walking distance to MIIS, DLI and downtown Monterey - This is a charming two bedroom one bath house with den. Hardwood floors throughout, Open beam vaulted ceilings.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Monterey Vista
125 Via Gayuba
125 Via Gayuba, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
125 Via Gayuba Available 07/27/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Fully Furnished in Monterey - This is a great 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home, fully furnished with washer & dryer, fenced in back yard, carport parking and fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Monterey Vista
143 Carmelito Ave
143 Carmelito Avenue, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Two Bedroom House Zoned for residential or office space - This is a great Two bedroom house in an area which can be a residence or office. Paved parking in rear. Washer and dryer in unit. Available Now.
Results within 1 mile of Monterey

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
1234 Buena Vista Avenue
1234 Buena Vista Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1000 sqft
Coming available is 2 bedroom 1 bath with a separate office in a great family neighborhood of Pacific Grove.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
1119 Presidio Boulevard
1119 Presidio Boulevard, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1008 sqft
BEFORE ENTERING THE PROPERTY, ALL VISITORS MUST SIGN AND RETURN A COMPLETED PEAD FORM TO LISTING AGENT. SEE INSTRUCTIONS AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS POSTING.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
218 5th Street
218 5th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
850 sqft
FURNISHED Cape Cod style pristine home; for a rent of $2800 per month. SOME UTILITIES INCLUDED (see below); 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath plus office/den, available now for a minimum of six months to one year or more.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
284 Laurel Avenue
284 Laurel Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2400 sqft
Fully Furnished With Comfort and Elegance - This gorgeous two-story home offers many custom features and ocean views from two of the bedrooms that will leave you longing for home when away. Located at 284 Laurel Ave.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3771 Serenity in the Woods
4168 Sunset Lane, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,401
2068 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $6401 to $12,710 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** Floating among stately pines in Pebble Beach, this

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3711 Sanctuary In The Oaks
1150 Chaparral Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,404
2570 sqft
***The rental amount ranges from $6404 to $12,713 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This 4 bedroom, 3 bath light-filled ranch-style home features two master bedroom suites as well as space for guests to stretch out and relax.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
725 2nd Street
725 2nd Street, Pacific Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
800 sqft
TO VIEW: This property is equipped with a self viewing feature provided by Rently. If you would like to schedule a self viewing time please visit Rently.com and enter the property address. https://homes.rently.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Carmel Woods
3596 Forest Hideaway
24500 South San Luis Avenue, Monterey County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,297
1300 sqft
Welcome to “Forest Hideaway”! Sleeps up to 4 adults & 1 child age 12 or under. **Rate depends on length of stay and time of year.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1043 Ortega Rd.
1043 Ortega Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1836 sqft
3 Bedroom Pebble Beach Home - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Pebble Beach. Comes with half moon driveway, 2 car garage and washer and dryer. The galley style kitchen comes with a top stove, built in oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3119 Yellow House Guest
105 5th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,968
700 sqft
Welcome to “Yellow House Guest Suite”! ***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***Monthly Rent Ranges from $3967 to $5860 based on number of guests, season, special events and holidays (ask about our

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3779 Sea Otter House
215 8th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,351
1800 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***$5351 to 9032 per month depending on time of year and length of stay.

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3790 Yellow Rose by the Sea
112 16th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,396
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 ***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** Yellow Rose by the Sea - 4 bedrooms - 2 baths - Sleeps 8 - Pet Friendly! **Rent ranges from $6396 to $10,607 per month depending on length of

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
24738 Guadalupe Street
24738 Guadalupe Street, Monterey County, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1300 sqft
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Carmel Cottage - (NOOTS) San Carlos Agency, Inc. presents this beautiful and updated three bedroom, two bath cottage, approximately 1,300 square feet. Hardwood floors throughout the home.

July 2020 Monterey Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Monterey Rent Report. Monterey rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Monterey rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Monterey rents held steady over the past month

Monterey rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Monterey stand at $1,440 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,802 for a two-bedroom. Monterey's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Monterey, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,035; of the 10 largest California cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with San Francisco experiencing the fastest decline (-2.2%).
    • Fresno, Anaheim, and Sacramento have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Monterey

    Rent growth in Monterey has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Monterey is less affordable for renters.

    • Monterey's median two-bedroom rent of $1,802 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Monterey remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%), Miami (-1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $2,519, $1,345, and $1,367 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Monterey than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Monterey is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

