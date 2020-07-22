/
/
/
monterey vista
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
78 Apartments for rent in Monterey Vista, Monterey, CA
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Pacific Vista
57 Soledad Dr, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
820 sqft
Luxury apartments near the beaches feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community offers convenient payment options, carport, and guest parking. Ideally located near airport, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Fisherman's Wharf, and Pebble Beach.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
143 Carmelito Ave
143 Carmelito Avenue, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Two Bedroom House Zoned for residential or office space - This is a great Two bedroom house in an area which can be a residence or office. Paved parking in rear. Washer and dryer in unit. Sorry no pets.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
150 San Bernabe Drive
150 San Bernabe Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1441 sqft
Newly Updated Monterey Mid-Century Home - (FRANR I/O) San Carlos Agency, Inc. offers this wonderful home in the desirable Peter’s Gate area of Monterey. Pristine condition.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
125 Via Gayuba
125 Via Gayuba, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
125 Via Gayuba Available 07/27/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Fully Furnished in Monterey - This is a great 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home, fully furnished with washer & dryer, fenced in back yard, carport parking and fireplace.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
699 Larkin
699 Larkin Street, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
699 Larkin Available 08/17/20 Three bedroom two bath house walking distance to MIIS. DLI and downtown Monterey - This is a great two story, three bedroom two bath House in Old town Monterey near Monterey High School.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
214 Mar Vista Drive
214 Mar Vista Drive, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
2000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TO VIEW: This property is equipped with a self viewing feature provided by Rently. If you would like to schedule a self viewing time please visit Rently.com and enter the property address. https://homes.rently.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
22 Vía Del Rey
22 Via Del Rey, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3800 sqft
Available now is a spacious 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Monterey. This home is located near shopping, dining, parks, schools, NPS, DLI and MIIS.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
61 Cielo Vista Drive
61 Cielo Vista Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2220 sqft
61 Cielo Vista Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Monterey Home with Incredible Bay Views - (MIMS2) San Carlos Agency, Inc.
Results within 1 mile of Monterey Vista
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
4 Units Available
Monterey Pines Apartments
201 Glenwood Cir, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monterey Pines Apartments in Monterey. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Greenwood Rise
10 Greenwood Rise, Monterey, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
1990 sqft
Monterey Four Bedroom (Skyline Forest) - Check out this wonderful four bedroom, two bath ranch style home. It features a large living room with fireplace, formal dining and a family room off of the kitchen. There is a two car garage with opener.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1070 Roosevelt Street
1070 Roosevelt Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1008 sqft
Great Home Located In Quiet Monterey Neighborhood - This is a lovely home, located in a beautiful sunny neighborhood in Downtown Monterey. Walking distance to MIIS and Bike Trail, close to DLI, NPS, shopping, and restaurants.
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3596 Forest Hideaway
24500 South San Luis Avenue, Monterey County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,297
1300 sqft
Welcome to “Forest Hideaway”! Sleeps up to 4 adults & 1 child age 12 or under. **Rate depends on length of stay and time of year.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
250 Forest Ridge Road #65
250 Forest Ridge Road, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1091 sqft
250 Forest Ridge Road #65 Available 08/14/20 Tanglewood Condominium With Beautiful Bay Views - This condo is located in a desirable Skyline Fores area, featuring vast scenic views of the ocean and coastline, located high on a forested ridge line.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
718 Lottie Street
718 Lottie Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1204 sqft
COMING SOON - Charming Monterey Home - Charming home in great location / neighborhood. Two fireplaces in the home, one in the living room and one in the master bedroom. There is a washer & Dryer in the home for you us.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3767 International Art House
1060 Roosevelt Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,193
1375 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** **$4193 to $6086 per month depending on length of stay and time of year* The 1,375-square-foot home on a quarter-acre lot features a large deck with views of
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3771 Serenity in the Woods
4168 Sunset Lane, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,401
2068 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $6401 to $12,710 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** Floating among stately pines in Pebble Beach, this
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1020 Austin Avenue
1020 Austin Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
500 sqft
Available now is a charming one bedroom one bath cottage in Pacific Grove. This home is located near shopping, dining, Pebble Beach, NPS, DLI and MIIS.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1701 Hoffman Avenue
1701 Hoffman Avenue, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1624 sqft
This great home is located in New Monterey next to the DLI. Very close to Cannery Row, The beach, bike path, and more. Its also close to the NPS, MIIS, and Pebble Beach.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
359 Larkin Street
359 Larkin Street, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
968 sqft
Coming available is a large apartment in Monterey. This home is located near shopping, dining. Fisherman's Wharf, Downtown Monterey, NPS, DLI and MIIS.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
725 2nd Street
725 2nd Street, Pacific Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
800 sqft
TO VIEW: This property is equipped with a self viewing feature provided by Rently. If you would like to schedule a self viewing time please visit Rently.com and enter the property address. https://homes.rently.
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
500 Glenwood Circle
500 Glenwood Circle, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
758 sqft
Available now Comfort and convenience are yours in this centrally-located condominium with easy access to downtown Monterey, the Del Monte Shopping Center, Cannery Row and the Monterey Bay Aquarium.
1 of 34
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
1021 Harrison
1021 Harrison Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Charming two bedroom one bath House with Den walking distance to MIIS, DLI and downtown Monterey - This is a charming two bedroom one bath house with den. Hardwood floors throughout, Open beam vaulted ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Monterey Vista
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
5 Units Available
Pacific Pines
930 Casanova Avenue, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,075
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
888 sqft
Located just minutes from the dining and shopping the area is known for. This upscale community offers stunning views and is near the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Pet-friendly. Homes feature a balcony, updated appliances and carpeting.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Monterey Townhouse
825 Casanova Ave, Monterey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,100
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1065 sqft
Right by Work Memorial Park and N. Freemont St. Spacious apartment homes with range, refrigerator, patio/balcony, oven and carport. Pool, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance available to all residents.