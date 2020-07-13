Apartment List
/
CA
/
monterey
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Monterey, CA with pool

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
4 Units Available
Monterey Pines Apartments
201 Glenwood Cir, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monterey Pines Apartments in Monterey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Casanova Oak Knoll
Monterey Townhouse
825 Casanova Ave, Monterey, CA
Studio
$1,765
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1065 sqft
Right by Work Memorial Park and N. Freemont St. Spacious apartment homes with range, refrigerator, patio/balcony, oven and carport. Pool, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance available to all residents.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
6 Units Available
Casanova Oak Knoll
Pacific Pines
930 Casanova Avenue, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
888 sqft
Located just minutes from the dining and shopping the area is known for. This upscale community offers stunning views and is near the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Pet-friendly. Homes feature a balcony, updated appliances and carpeting.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
500 Glenwood Circle
500 Glenwood Circle, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
758 sqft
Available now Comfort and convenience are yours in this centrally-located condominium with easy access to downtown Monterey, the Del Monte Shopping Center, Cannery Row and the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Del Monte Beach
3731 Baylights By The Sea
1 Surf Way, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,241
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $3241 to $4818 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** Beautiful views of Monterey Bay and the sound of the

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Del Monte Beach
3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes
125 Surf Way, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,081
830 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $4081 to $4817 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This ocean-side 1-bedroom 1-bath condominium nestles
Results within 1 mile of Monterey

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
221 Quail Run Ct.
221 Quail Run Court, Del Rey Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1056 sqft
221 Quail Run Ct. Available 07/24/20 Condo Available at The Oaks of Del Rey Condominiums - Great two bedroom, two bathroom unit located at The Oaks of Del Rey in Monterey. The community features a Swimming pool, spa and tennis courts.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
585 Ocean View Boulevard
585 Ocean View Boulevard, Pacific Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1061 sqft
Views, Views, Views! Oceanfront panoramic views of Lover’s Point and the Monterey Bay.
Results within 5 miles of Monterey
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Ocean View at Pacific Grove
1141 Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
Studio
$1,875
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1059 sqft
Located just 2 blocks away from the beautiful Pacific Ocean you will enjoy the soothing sounds the ocean offers. The lighthouse, located just minutes from your front door offers tranquility and beauty in your quiet neighborhood.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9500 Center Street #48
9500 Center Street, Monterey County, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1067 sqft
Carmel Valley Condo - Two bedroom, two bath condo conveniently located just a block away from the Mid Valley Shopping Center.This is a clean and bright end unit has an expanded floor plan.

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3789 Cliff Dwelling
26140 Zdan Road, Monterey County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,953
3100 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***$6953 to $10,634 per month depending on time of year and length of stay.
Results within 10 miles of Monterey

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3123 The Last Resort
141 San Remo Road, Monterey County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$22,951
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** On an acre bluff, this secluded house, with its sweeping ocean and mountain views, has indoor-outdoor areas designed to take full advantage of the breathtaking

July 2020 Monterey Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Monterey Rent Report. Monterey rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Monterey rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Monterey Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Monterey Rent Report. Monterey rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Monterey rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Monterey rents held steady over the past month

Monterey rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Monterey stand at $1,440 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,802 for a two-bedroom. Monterey's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Monterey, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,035; of the 10 largest California cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with San Francisco experiencing the fastest decline (-2.2%).
    • Fresno, Anaheim, and Sacramento have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Monterey

    Rent growth in Monterey has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Monterey is less affordable for renters.

    • Monterey's median two-bedroom rent of $1,802 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Monterey remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%), Miami (-1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $2,519, $1,345, and $1,367 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Monterey than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Monterey is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Monterey 1 BedroomsMonterey 2 BedroomsMonterey 2 BedroomsMonterey 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMonterey 3 BedroomsMonterey 3 BedroomsMonterey Apartments with BalconyMonterey Apartments with BalconyMonterey Apartments with Garage
    Monterey Apartments with GarageMonterey Apartments with GymMonterey Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMonterey Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMonterey Apartments with ParkingMonterey Apartments with ParkingMonterey Apartments with PoolMonterey Apartments with Pool
    Monterey Apartments with Washer-DryerMonterey Apartments with Washer-DryerMonterey Dog Friendly ApartmentsMonterey Dog Friendly ApartmentsMonterey Furnished ApartmentsMonterey Furnished ApartmentsMonterey Pet Friendly PlacesMonterey Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Jose, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CASalinas, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CACampbell, CA
    Santa Cruz, CALos Gatos, CALos Altos, CAGilroy, CAMarina, CAMorgan Hill, CAPacific Grove, CA
    Capitola, CASaratoga, CASeaside, CADel Monte Forest, CAHollister, CALa Selva Beach, CARio del Mar, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Monterey Vista
    Casanova Oak Knoll

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Monterey Peninsula CollegeNaval Postgraduate School
    De Anza CollegeHartnell College
    Mission College