1983 Palm Ave.

Amenities
Monterey Park 4/3 - with a view! - Single Family Home in great area of Monterey Park. Two master suites, one with separate entrance.
Open floor plan with spacious bedrooms and living area (with fireplace). Lots of fruit trees in backyard with a view to enjoy the sunset.
Home also includes Central AC, water purification system, laundry room, 2 car garage, dishwasher, stove, and oven.
Walking distance to Hillcrest Elementary School and several parks. Minutes from 10 & 60 Fwys, and close to Montebello Mall, Costco, In-n-Out, etc. Email for quickest response. Apply on www.elcaminopm.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5578824)