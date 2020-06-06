All apartments in Monterey Park
1983 Palm Ave.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

1983 Palm Ave

1983 Palm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1983 Palm Avenue, Monterey Park, CA 91755
Monterey Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Monterey Park 4/3 - with a view! - Single Family Home in great area of Monterey Park. Two master suites, one with separate entrance.
Open floor plan with spacious bedrooms and living area (with fireplace). Lots of fruit trees in backyard with a view to enjoy the sunset.

Home also includes Central AC, water purification system, laundry room, 2 car garage, dishwasher, stove, and oven.

Walking distance to Hillcrest Elementary School and several parks. Minutes from 10 & 60 Fwys, and close to Montebello Mall, Costco, In-n-Out, etc. Email for quickest response. Apply on www.elcaminopm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5578824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1983 Palm Ave have any available units?
1983 Palm Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 1983 Palm Ave have?
Some of 1983 Palm Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1983 Palm Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1983 Palm Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1983 Palm Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1983 Palm Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 1983 Palm Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1983 Palm Ave offers parking.
Does 1983 Palm Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1983 Palm Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1983 Palm Ave have a pool?
No, 1983 Palm Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1983 Palm Ave have accessible units?
No, 1983 Palm Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1983 Palm Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1983 Palm Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1983 Palm Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1983 Palm Ave has units with air conditioning.

