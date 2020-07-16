All apartments in Monterey County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

3772 The Waves

58 Yankee Point Drive · (831) 373-7103
Location

58 Yankee Point Drive, Monterey County, CA 93923

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3.5 baths, $10974 · Avail. now

$10,974

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2272 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!***

" The Waves" Sleeps 4-5 Adults

***The rental amount ranges from $10,974 to $15,911 per month depending on length of stay and time of year***

A vintage architectural gem perched on the edge of the Pacific Ocean awaits guests to Yankee Point south of Carmel, with magical views of waves and water, where the sound of the waves will lull you to sleep.

This Carmel Highlands oceanfront home was designed to resemble a bird in flight over a river, with the river being the stairway inside. Natural stone and wood inside the home invite guests to become one with the rugged coastline and surrounding environment. In this dramatic setting the land’s end and ocean’s beginning can be fully appreciated.

The 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath home is perfect for a couple or a family, with cathedral ceilings, generous natural light through floor-to-ceiling west-facing windows, cozy bedrooms and beautifully updated spa-inspired bathrooms in the 2,272-square-foot residence with security gate.

Despite the feeling of being away from it all, it’s just five minutes by car to shopping and dining in downtown Carmel, and 10 minutes to golf and sightseeing in Pebble Beach, enjoying historic Pacific Grove, or visiting Cannery Row and the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

Flanked by windswept cypress trees and a small garden with bougainvillea, roses and hydrangea, the home includes intriguing mid century touches such as vintage pendant lighting, natural stone interior walls and stone steps inside the home. An oceanfront patio offers stone benches and a table, an ideal place to meditate or to watch whales and sunsets.

Parking for two cars in the garage, which has a washer and dryer, and plenty of room for storing beach gear. Additional parking in the driveway.

Due to the cliffside location and the multiple stairways inside the house, only supervised well-behaved children and pets are accepted.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4146024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

