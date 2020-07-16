3772 The Waves

Amenities

***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!***



" The Waves" Sleeps 4-5 Adults



***The rental amount ranges from $10,974 to $15,911 per month depending on length of stay and time of year***



A vintage architectural gem perched on the edge of the Pacific Ocean awaits guests to Yankee Point south of Carmel, with magical views of waves and water, where the sound of the waves will lull you to sleep.



This Carmel Highlands oceanfront home was designed to resemble a bird in flight over a river, with the river being the stairway inside. Natural stone and wood inside the home invite guests to become one with the rugged coastline and surrounding environment. In this dramatic setting the land’s end and ocean’s beginning can be fully appreciated.



The 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath home is perfect for a couple or a family, with cathedral ceilings, generous natural light through floor-to-ceiling west-facing windows, cozy bedrooms and beautifully updated spa-inspired bathrooms in the 2,272-square-foot residence with security gate.



Despite the feeling of being away from it all, it’s just five minutes by car to shopping and dining in downtown Carmel, and 10 minutes to golf and sightseeing in Pebble Beach, enjoying historic Pacific Grove, or visiting Cannery Row and the Monterey Bay Aquarium.



Flanked by windswept cypress trees and a small garden with bougainvillea, roses and hydrangea, the home includes intriguing mid century touches such as vintage pendant lighting, natural stone interior walls and stone steps inside the home. An oceanfront patio offers stone benches and a table, an ideal place to meditate or to watch whales and sunsets.



Parking for two cars in the garage, which has a washer and dryer, and plenty of room for storing beach gear. Additional parking in the driveway.



Due to the cliffside location and the multiple stairways inside the house, only supervised well-behaved children and pets are accepted.



No Pets Allowed



