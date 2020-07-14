All apartments in Salinas
Last updated July 14 2020

Woodside Park

1040 Riker St · (831) 200-1085
Location

1040 Riker St, Salinas, CA 93901

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodside Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
community garden
e-payments
hot tub
package receiving
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Welcome to Woodside Park Apartments in Salinas, CA

Here at Woodside Park Apartments in Salinas, we don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort and pleasure that makes our residents happy to call us home. Our apartments include cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff that contributes to a higher standard of living. While staying in one of our Salinas apartments, you will experience convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums, and parks, which are all close at hand, with sponsored activities to develop new hobbies while getting to know your neighbors. Schedule your tour today and discover your new home at Woodside Park Apartments in Salinas for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

