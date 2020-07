Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park gym pool hot tub key fob access package receiving accessible parking on-site laundry bbq/grill coffee bar community garden dog grooming area fire pit game room lobby nest technology playground pool table shuffle board smoke-free community yoga

Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north. Bright, airy studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments inspired by modern farmhouse design and thoughtful amenities invite you to cultivate your inner creativity and anticipate your needs. At Alexan Kendry, you’ll find a curated, inspiring lifestyle in a convenient, connected location.