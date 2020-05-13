8870 Camphor Avenue Unit#H

Amenities

Montclair - Built in 2016 urban lifestyle living ready for move-in. The largest condo model in this plan featuring an upgraded kitchen with upgraded cabinets, quartz counter tops, custom back splash, refrigerator included, and extensive counter space all open to the living room. Ideal for gatherings and entertaining. The two Master suites boast a huge walk-in closet, shower, and his and hers sinks. For added convenience, the laundry room with included washer and dryer is located on the first level in the two-car garage. Enjoy life at The District at Arrow Station with the pool, clubhouse, and park, all walking distance to the Metrolink for convenience. Meritage Homes are known for their energy-efficient features. This home helps you live a healthier lifestyle while saving you thousands of dollars on utility bills.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5203458)