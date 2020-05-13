All apartments in Montclair
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

8870 Camphor Avenue Unit#H

8870 Camphor · No Longer Available
Location

8870 Camphor, Montclair, CA 91763

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Montclair - Built in 2016 urban lifestyle living ready for move-in. The largest condo model in this plan featuring an upgraded kitchen with upgraded cabinets, quartz counter tops, custom back splash, refrigerator included, and extensive counter space all open to the living room. Ideal for gatherings and entertaining. The two Master suites boast a huge walk-in closet, shower, and his and hers sinks. For added convenience, the laundry room with included washer and dryer is located on the first level in the two-car garage. Enjoy life at The District at Arrow Station with the pool, clubhouse, and park, all walking distance to the Metrolink for convenience. Meritage Homes are known for their energy-efficient features. This home helps you live a healthier lifestyle while saving you thousands of dollars on utility bills.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5203458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8870 Camphor Avenue Unit#H have any available units?
8870 Camphor Avenue Unit#H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, CA.
What amenities does 8870 Camphor Avenue Unit#H have?
Some of 8870 Camphor Avenue Unit#H's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8870 Camphor Avenue Unit#H currently offering any rent specials?
8870 Camphor Avenue Unit#H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8870 Camphor Avenue Unit#H pet-friendly?
No, 8870 Camphor Avenue Unit#H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 8870 Camphor Avenue Unit#H offer parking?
Yes, 8870 Camphor Avenue Unit#H offers parking.
Does 8870 Camphor Avenue Unit#H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8870 Camphor Avenue Unit#H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8870 Camphor Avenue Unit#H have a pool?
Yes, 8870 Camphor Avenue Unit#H has a pool.
Does 8870 Camphor Avenue Unit#H have accessible units?
No, 8870 Camphor Avenue Unit#H does not have accessible units.
Does 8870 Camphor Avenue Unit#H have units with dishwashers?
No, 8870 Camphor Avenue Unit#H does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8870 Camphor Avenue Unit#H have units with air conditioning?
No, 8870 Camphor Avenue Unit#H does not have units with air conditioning.

