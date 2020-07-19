4197 Via Viola

Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Modern two-story condo in Montclair - Montclair three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, condo with a loft and 2 car attached garage. Kitchen includes refrigerator, stovetop/oven, dishwasher. Plenty of storage. Central air and heating. The home is located in the Pomona Unified School District. Short drive to the Los Angeles Country Fairgrounds and the Montclair Mall, multiple shopping centers and popular restaurants. Schedule an appointment to view the property today!



Monthly Rent: $2,350.00

Deposit: starts at $2,350.00 (varies depending on credit)



Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008.



For additional listings, please see our website www.pinnacleipm.com.



(RLNE4563777)