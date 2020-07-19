All apartments in Montclair
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4197 Via Viola

4197 via Viola · No Longer Available
Location

4197 via Viola, Montclair, CA 91763

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Modern two-story condo in Montclair - Montclair three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, condo with a loft and 2 car attached garage. Kitchen includes refrigerator, stovetop/oven, dishwasher. Plenty of storage. Central air and heating. The home is located in the Pomona Unified School District. Short drive to the Los Angeles Country Fairgrounds and the Montclair Mall, multiple shopping centers and popular restaurants. Schedule an appointment to view the property today!

Monthly Rent: $2,350.00
Deposit: starts at $2,350.00 (varies depending on credit)

Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008.

For additional listings, please see our website www.pinnacleipm.com.

(RLNE4563777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4197 Via Viola have any available units?
4197 Via Viola doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, CA.
What amenities does 4197 Via Viola have?
Some of 4197 Via Viola's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4197 Via Viola currently offering any rent specials?
4197 Via Viola is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4197 Via Viola pet-friendly?
No, 4197 Via Viola is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 4197 Via Viola offer parking?
Yes, 4197 Via Viola offers parking.
Does 4197 Via Viola have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4197 Via Viola does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4197 Via Viola have a pool?
No, 4197 Via Viola does not have a pool.
Does 4197 Via Viola have accessible units?
No, 4197 Via Viola does not have accessible units.
Does 4197 Via Viola have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4197 Via Viola has units with dishwashers.
Does 4197 Via Viola have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4197 Via Viola has units with air conditioning.
