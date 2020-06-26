All apartments in Mission Viejo
Location

27495 Abanico, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-in Ready 2400sq ft Mission Viejo Home with 4 Bedrooms/Bonus area, Main Floor Bedroom and 3 Baths on Large 8,000 sq ft Lot. Home is located in a quiet community near Crucero Park, Green Belts, Walking Trails Exterior of Home Newly Painted, Milgard Windows, Whole House Fan, Kitchen and all Bathrooms Updated with Granite Counters, New Refrigerator & New Washer/Dryer, Wood Floors Downstairs, and New Carpet in Bedrooms. 2-car Garage, Large Front Yard as well as a Private Back Yard with Patio and Pergola Cover and Plenty of Land for Gardening or Expanding the Entertainment Area. Elementary, Junior High, and Trabuco Hills High Schools are CA Distinguished Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27495 Abanico have any available units?
27495 Abanico doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27495 Abanico have?
Some of 27495 Abanico's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27495 Abanico currently offering any rent specials?
27495 Abanico is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27495 Abanico pet-friendly?
No, 27495 Abanico is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27495 Abanico offer parking?
Yes, 27495 Abanico offers parking.
Does 27495 Abanico have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27495 Abanico offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27495 Abanico have a pool?
No, 27495 Abanico does not have a pool.
Does 27495 Abanico have accessible units?
No, 27495 Abanico does not have accessible units.
Does 27495 Abanico have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27495 Abanico has units with dishwashers.
Does 27495 Abanico have units with air conditioning?
No, 27495 Abanico does not have units with air conditioning.
