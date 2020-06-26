27495 Abanico

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Move-in Ready 2400sq ft Mission Viejo Home with 4 Bedrooms/Bonus area, Main Floor Bedroom and 3 Baths on Large 8,000 sq ft Lot. Home is located in a quiet community near Crucero Park, Green Belts, Walking Trails Exterior of Home Newly Painted, Milgard Windows, Whole House Fan, Kitchen and all Bathrooms Updated with Granite Counters, New Refrigerator & New Washer/Dryer, Wood Floors Downstairs, and New Carpet in Bedrooms. 2-car Garage, Large Front Yard as well as a Private Back Yard with Patio and Pergola Cover and Plenty of Land for Gardening or Expanding the Entertainment Area. Elementary, Junior High, and Trabuco Hills High Schools are CA Distinguished Schools.