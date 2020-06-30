26532 El Mar Drive

Amenities

This warm, open-concept home is strategically positioned high up on the Mission Viejo hills with 180 degree panoramic view of the valley. It is conveniently located within 1 mile of Target, The Shops at Mission Viejo, Costco, schools, parks, and restaurants. You will find superior quality throughout this upgraded residence. The entryway and living room features high ceilings and breathtaking views from many of its living quarters. A separate dining area overlooks the serene bonsai garden in the enclosed front yard. Contemporary kitchen space and breakfast nook area boasts views of the spacious side yard patio and backyard. The property has newly installed water-resistant luxury vinyl flooring throughout, and features energy-efficient double-paned sliding doors and LED recess lighting. Enjoy the terrific sunset view from the upstairs master bedroom balcony. The two other junior bedrooms are spacious and bright. Granada park is only a stone's throw away from the property. Buyer has the choice to opt in on the Mission Viejo Lake HOA to enjoy the many amenities at the lake.