Last updated March 19 2020 at 12:12 PM

26532 El Mar Drive

26532 El Mar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26532 El Mar Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This warm, open-concept home is strategically positioned high up on the Mission Viejo hills with 180 degree panoramic view of the valley. It is conveniently located within 1 mile of Target, The Shops at Mission Viejo, Costco, schools, parks, and restaurants. You will find superior quality throughout this upgraded residence. The entryway and living room features high ceilings and breathtaking views from many of its living quarters. A separate dining area overlooks the serene bonsai garden in the enclosed front yard. Contemporary kitchen space and breakfast nook area boasts views of the spacious side yard patio and backyard. The property has newly installed water-resistant luxury vinyl flooring throughout, and features energy-efficient double-paned sliding doors and LED recess lighting. Enjoy the terrific sunset view from the upstairs master bedroom balcony. The two other junior bedrooms are spacious and bright. Granada park is only a stone's throw away from the property. Buyer has the choice to opt in on the Mission Viejo Lake HOA to enjoy the many amenities at the lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26532 El Mar Drive have any available units?
26532 El Mar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
Is 26532 El Mar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26532 El Mar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26532 El Mar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26532 El Mar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26532 El Mar Drive offer parking?
No, 26532 El Mar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 26532 El Mar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26532 El Mar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26532 El Mar Drive have a pool?
No, 26532 El Mar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 26532 El Mar Drive have accessible units?
No, 26532 El Mar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26532 El Mar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 26532 El Mar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26532 El Mar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 26532 El Mar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

