25086 Whitespring

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park on-site laundry parking

LIFESTYLE, LUXURY, LOCATION… Exquisite 4-Bedroom, 2196 SQ FT Residence in Sunrise Ridge, with captivating curb appeal with large over-sized driveway, open courtyard, and double-door entry. Extensively upgraded and remodeled to classic enchantment with beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding, mullioned french doors, plantation shutters, soaring cathedral ceilings and lots of natural light throughout. Chef's Kitchen with hand-glazed custom cabinetry, stunning granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, double ovens, and a walk-in pantry/laundry room. Boasting a separate family room, living room, and dining space with view of the rose garden. Large family room features limestone fireplace with french doors leading out to the resort-like spacious backyard, perfect for outdoor living with multiple tiered patios, gas-fire ring, and lush landscaping--your very own private retreat! Master suite has walk-in closet with deluxe custom built-ins and master bath featuring private water closet, shower bench & three shower heads including a rain shower. Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator, Gardner and Membership Privileges to Lake Mission Viejo all included! Property is wired for an alarm if you opt for added security. Close to award-winning schools, parks, sports fields, La Paws Dog Park, shopping, beaches, and freeways. Take a virtual walk through! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZbGqPj_vrrk&feature=youtu.be